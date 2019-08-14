{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE -- A man from Granville was charged with numerous criminal counts after he was pulled over on Lower Turnpike Road on Thursday night, police said.

Joseph J. Currier, 48, was found to be drunk and driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, leading to a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, according to State Police.

He was found to have a 0.10 percent blood alcohol content, police said.

Currier was released pending prosecution in Granville Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments