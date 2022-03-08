 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granville man dies in one-car crash in Hebron

HEBRON — A Granville man died in an early Sunday morning accident, according to state police.

Jordan L. Cook, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-car crash, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Police responded to the crash shortly after midnight, at 12:22 a.m. 

A preliminary investigation determined Cook was traveling north in a 2005 Ford Focus on state Route 22 when his vehicle went off the road, striking a guardrail before going down an embankment and colliding with a tree.   

