Granville man dies in one-car crash in Hebron

HEBRON — A Granville man died in an early Sunday morning accident, according to state police.

Jordan L. Cook, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-car crash, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Police responded to the crash shortly after midnight, at 12:22 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined Cook was traveling north in a 2005 Ford Focus on state Route 22 when his vehicle went off the road, striking a guardrail before going down an embankment and colliding with a tree.

