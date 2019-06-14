{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Granville man was charged with felony assault recently for an incident last month that left another man with a broken jaw, according to police.

Ryan D. Rozelle, 19, was charged with second-degree assault for the May 23 fight on East Avenue that left a man with serious facial injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The victim needed surgery at Albany Medical Center for a broken jaw, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rozelle was located and arrested June 4, arraigned and released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

