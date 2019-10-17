{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was charged with four felonies and five misdemeanors this week for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and cashing stolen checks, police said.

Peter J. Penor Jr., 25, was charged in connection with an August incident where he allegedly choked his girlfriend, threatened her with a weapon and held her against her will, according to State Police.

He also was accused of possessing two forged personal checks that belonged to an acquaintance and were cashed at local banks late last year.

Penor fled the region to New Hampshire when learning the check case was under investigation, but returned later this summer and was located this week.

He was charged with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a forged instrument, misdemeanor menacing, petit larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief, State Police records show.

Penor was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

