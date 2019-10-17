GRANVILLE — A Granville man was charged with four felonies and five misdemeanors this week for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and cashing stolen checks, police said.
Peter J. Penor Jr., 25, was charged in connection with an August incident where he allegedly choked his girlfriend, threatened her with a weapon and held her against her will, according to State Police.
He also was accused of possessing two forged personal checks that belonged to an acquaintance and were cashed at local banks late last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Penor fled the region to New Hampshire when learning the check case was under investigation, but returned later this summer and was located this week.
He was charged with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a forged instrument, misdemeanor menacing, petit larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief, State Police records show.
Penor was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.