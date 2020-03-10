You are the owner of this article.
Granville man charged in police sex sting
Granville man charged in police sex sting

A Granville man was arrested Sunday in Albany County after he arranged a sexual encounter with a person he thought was a child under the age of 13, police said.

Sean W. Eckrote, 36, was arrested after an investigation by State Police Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, police said.

Eckrote was charged with attempted first-degree rape and attempted first-degree criminal sexual act after correspondence with a person he believed was arranging a sex act with a child, officials said. He was met instead by police at an undisclosed location in Colonie.

A State Police review of the cellphone Eckrote had found child pornography, which led to a felony count of possession of a sexual performance by a child, according to State Police.

Eckrote was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail for lack of bail.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

