Granville man charged in police sex sting

A Granville man was arrested Sunday in Albany County after he arranged a sexual encounter with a person he thought was a child under the age of 13, police said.

Sean W. Eckrote, 36, was arrested after an investigation by State Police Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, police said.

Eckrote was charged with attempted first-degree rape and attempted first-degree criminal sexual act after correspondence with a person he believed was arranging a sex act with a child, officials said. He was met instead by police at an undisclosed location in Colonie.

A State Police review of the cellphone Eckrote had found child pornography, which led to a felony count of possession of a sexual performance by a child, according to State Police.

Eckrote was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail for lack of bail.

