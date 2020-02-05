Granville man accused of shooting neighbor's cat

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty Sunday for allegedly shooting a neighbor's cat with an air rifle, according to State Police.

Mark J. Vilbrin, 60, was charged after an investigation into recent injuries suffered by the feline, police said. The cat was found to have been shot with a pellet gun near Oatman Lane, and it was under treatment of a veterinarian as of this week.