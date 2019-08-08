GRANVILLE — A Granville man was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving drunk with a child in his vehicle, police records show.
Levi L. Galloup, 29, was charged after the Washington County Sheriff's Office encountered him Sunday on an unspecified road.
He was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and DWI and ticketed for failure to keep right, records show.
Galloup was sent to Washington County Jail after his arrest, but had been released as of Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.