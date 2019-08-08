{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving drunk with a child in his vehicle, police records show.

Levi L. Galloup, 29, was charged after the Washington County Sheriff's Office encountered him Sunday on an unspecified road.

He was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and DWI and ticketed for failure to keep right, records show.

Galloup was sent to Washington County Jail after his arrest, but had been released as of Wednesday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments