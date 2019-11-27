GRANVILLE — A Granville man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly threatened another person with an axe and chased them in a vehicle, police said.
Charles I. Krueger, 28, was charged after what State Police called a "domestic incident" that started at a home in Granville on Monday night, officials said.
Police said he threatened the victim with an axe, violating an order of protection, and then chased them in a vehicle when they fled, driving next to the vehicle as the pursuit occurred.
You have free articles remaining.
He was charged with felony criminal contempt, misdemeanor menacing and reckless endangerment and non-criminal harassment, records show.
Krueger was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Granville Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.