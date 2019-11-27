{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — A Granville man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly threatened another person with an ax and chased them in a vehicle, police said.

Charles I. Krueger, 28, was charged after what State Police called a "domestic incident" that started at a home in Granville on Monday night, officials said.

Police said he threatened the victim with an ax, violating an order of protection, and then chased them in a vehicle when they fled, driving next to the vehicle as the pursuit occurred.

He was charged with felony criminal contempt, misdemeanor menacing and reckless endangerment and non-criminal harassment, records show.

Krueger was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Granville Town Court.

