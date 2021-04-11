 Skip to main content
Granville Lions Club to open annual patio furniture sale
GRANVILLE — The Granville Lions Club will open its annual Summer Furniture Sale for the 60th year on April 30.

The club sells "Made in USA" Telescope Casual Furniture, known for its high-end furniture for pool, patio, deck or the beach.

The club sells close-outs and overstocks.

Members of the Granville Lions Club will be on hand to assist customers with their purchases.

The sale takes place at the Lions' warehouses, located behind the post office on Main Street in Granville. Hours will be Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekend through August.

Customers will be required to wear face masks to enter the warehouses to browse. While shopping in the warehouses, customers will need to maintain the standard 6 feet social distance to ensure the safety of both shoppers and the club volunteers. Hand sanitizer will be available at the checkout counter, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the summer-long sale provide funding for the many projects and beneficiaries of the Granville Lions Club. Since the club’s inception in 1960, more than $2 million has been donated to local projects, such as the new Granville Food Pantry building, Habitat for Humanity, sight and hearing initiatives and scholarships.

For the most updated information on the sale, check the Granville Lions Club on Facebook or at www.granvillelionsclub.com.

