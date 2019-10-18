GRANVILLE — A Granville homeowner's decision to have a fire extinguisher in his home saved the building from serious fire damage Thursday night.
An electrical fire broke out in the home at 163 county Route 27 shortly after 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Granville firefighters arrived to learn that a resident had found a fire in and around an electrical panel box, with flames about three fight high on a wall, Granville Fire Chief Ryan Pedone said. The man was able to retrieve a fire extinguisher and use it to knock the fire down, Pedone said.
The home suffered minor smoke and fire damage, and will be habitable once electrical repairs were made.
Pedone said firefighters from Middle Granville, North Granville, Hartford, West Pawlet, Vermont, and Pawlet, Vermont responded as mutual aid.
