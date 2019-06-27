GRANVILLE -- A home on Baker Road was destroyed by fire Wednesday night, officials said. No injuries were reported.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m., and more than a dozen fire departments from around Washington County and western Vermont responded.
Firefighters remained on the scene until early Thursday.
Granville, Hartford, Argyle, North Granville, Hebron, Middle Granville, Kingsbury, Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Hampton, Poultney, Vermont, West Pawlet, Vermont and Rupert, Vermont fire departments were called out.
No word on how many people lived in the home or the fire's cause were available early Thursday.
