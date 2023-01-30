Granville firefighters rescue two from fire

GRANVILLE — A family of five is safe after a fire in their Granville home late Monday evening.

Multiple fire departments responded about 8 p.m. to the residence at 1 South St.

What started with a call about a mother, child and a dog entrapped ended with them all making it out of the home safely, according to Granville Police Department's Mark Nelson.

"The mother and child were rescued by ladder and the family dog made it out as well," he said.

The father and two other children left the building without assistance.

Neighbor Audrey Zellars was on the scene as the flames were being extinguished and said she heard that the fire started in the living room.

"It started in the living room from what I was informed. It started to go up and there was one child stuck inside," she said. "Everyone got out safely and in a timely manner and they are in the process of finishing extinguishing the fire."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire departments of both North Granville and Middle Granville responded along with the Granville Fire Department and the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Company from Vermont.