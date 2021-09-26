Granville fire displaces two people

GRANVILLE — Fire destroyed a mobile home in Granville on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire just after 1 p.m. at 1253 Thomas Road. North Granville Fire Chief Scott McCullen said the structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

“The first crews in did a helluva job of knocking the fire down. It was close to a flashover,” he said.

About 60 to 70 firefighters from North Granville, Fort Ann, West Fort Ann, Whitehall, Middle Granville and Hartford got the fire under control in about an hour, according to McCullen.

No one was home at the time. McCullen said three dogs, including a service dog, died in the fire. The residents did retrieve some personal belongings but not much else.

There were no injuries.

McCullen said the fire started in the kitchen in an overhead stove fan. The cause appears to be electrical in nature.

“It looks like it shorted out,” he said.

The home is a total loss.

The American Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to two adults. They also offered emotional support, according to a news release.