Granville family loses home to fire

GRANVILLE — On the afternoon of Nov. 8, the Bates and Constantine family lost their second home on Hicks Road.

The family of Zack Bates, Amber Constantine and their children were moving into the home following their previous house burning down.

No one was injured in the fire, though a pet dog died in the blaze. The American Red Cross created immediate emergency aid for the family of five.

"The Red Cross provided immediate financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children. Volunteers also provided comfort kits containing personal care items and health services. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery," a Red Cross news release said.

Additional information on the fire was not available from Granville and North Granville fire departments.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Kristi Waite of Granville in honor of the Bates and Constantine family, and the page had raised $1,845 of a $10,000 goal as of Sunday. The GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/c8a2361c.