Granville Community Foundation nears first-year goal of raising $1 million

GRANVILLE — The new Granville Community Foundation is well on its way to achieving its first-year goal of raising $1 million, but help is needed to make the final stretch.
As of Sept. 2, $233,000 in additional contributions was needed by Dec. 31 in order to reach the $1 million goal.
Co-founder and Chairman Michael Freed said he is hopeful that people, anywhere, who have a love of Granville will consider the foundation when making traditional end-of-the-year charitable donations.
“We’re really hoping to make this goal. It would be a nice start if we could do that,” he said.
Any contributions between now and the end of the year will increase the amount the foundation can distribute in its initial year for grant funding in 2022, when there will be two rounds of grants distributed for community projects in the Granville area.
Deadline to apply for the first round is Feb. 1, and deadline for the second round is Aug. 1.
The goal of the foundation is to address broad areas of community development, education, arts and culture, environment, and health or social needs, which:
• Represent an innovative, start-up effort or are capital in nature, such as construction, renovation or equipment
• Promote cooperation among agencies without duplicating services
• Obtain the necessary additional funding to implement and maintain the project
• Are for the benefit of citizens residing in the communities that comprise the town of Granville
• Strengthen or improve agency self-sufficiency or efficiency
• Yield substantial community benefits for the resources invested
• Serve a broad segment of the community
• Encourage additional and permanent funding or matching gifts from other donors
• Are managed by nonprofits
These general guidelines offer flexibility to fund unique but worthy projects that may come along, Freed said.
Michael and Paula Freed, who grew up in Granville and live now in Grand Rapids, Mich., established the foundation with an initial contribution of $250,000, and they are matching 50 percent of other contributions this year, up to a total match of $250,000.
Their idea was to establish a way that people who have connections with Granville, but don’t live there, can participate in improving the community.
“We can’t give our time and talent, but we can always give our money,” Freed said.
The long-range goal is to raise $1 million a year for five years, to accumulate a $5 million endowment.
Supporting local communities is so important in these times, said Michael Bittel, president and chief executive officer of Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I am so happy the community has come together to lift up Granville,” Bittel said. “I hope that other communities look at Granville, and the Granville Foundation, as something to aspire to.”
A seven-member advisory board oversees the foundation.
In addition to Freed, members are Denise Davies, Kathy Juckett, Jenine Macara, Martha Hicks Pofit, Rick Roberts and Michael Semich.
The Granville Community Foundation is affiliated with the Glens Falls Foundation, a longstanding local foundation that oversees the Granville fund and grant program.
Donations can be made online at www.glensfallsfoundation.org/granville, which also has information about grant guidelines and the applications process.
A check, made out to Granville Community Foundation, can be mailed to 2 Progress Boulevard, Queensbury, NY 12804.