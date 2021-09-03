Granville Community Foundation nears first-year goal of raising $1 million

GRANVILLE — The new Granville Community Foundation is well on its way to achieving its first-year goal of raising $1 million, but help is needed to make the final stretch.

As of Sept. 2, $233,000 in additional contributions was needed by Dec. 31 in order to reach the $1 million goal.

Co-founder and Chairman Michael Freed said he is hopeful that people, anywhere, who have a love of Granville will consider the foundation when making traditional end-of-the-year charitable donations.

“We’re really hoping to make this goal. It would be a nice start if we could do that,” he said.

Any contributions between now and the end of the year will increase the amount the foundation can distribute in its initial year for grant funding in 2022, when there will be two rounds of grants distributed for community projects in the Granville area.

Deadline to apply for the first round is Feb. 1, and deadline for the second round is Aug. 1.

The goal of the foundation is to address broad areas of community development, education, arts and culture, environment, and health or social needs, which: