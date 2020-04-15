Granville church staying open, despite orders

Public officials indicated that they do not intend to get into a First Amendment fight when they don’t even know the legal backing for their case.

And while public health is a serious concern, it’s not clear whether that trumps the First Amendment, which protects the free exercise of religion.

In Louisville, Kentucky, a federal judge sided with a church that wanted to hold a drive-in service on Easter. The On Fire Christian Church had sued Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city over the ban on drive-ins, and U.S. District Judge Justin Walker said the city cannot enforce the prohibition, according to the Associated Press.

But in that case, the issue was that churches weren’t allowed drive-ins when other businesses were allowed to accept customers who stayed in their cars.

Wickes said that even if the governor clarifies his order, he doesn’t want the Sheriff’s Office to force Truthville to stop.

“We don’t want to march into any place. The preference is to convince people this is a serious problem and you are putting folks in risk to do this,” Wickes said. “The only way it spreads is through contact.”

He added that he strongly advises everyone to stay home.