Granville church staying open, despite orders

When New York shut down, Truthville Baptist Church in Granville stayed open.
The congregation spread out a little more, and about half them stayed home and watched the service on YouTube.
But many people kept on coming, even as every other church in the region closed down, along with all the restaurants, sporting events, movie theaters and every other place where groups gather. The goal of the closures is to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“I actually have encouraged the congregation at Truthville Baptist Church to stay home and watch the livestream,” Kevin Gebo, the church's pastor, said. “We did not lock the doors at the church during this time of crisis.”
The church custodian sanitizes the building, and those who come try to sit apart from each other, he said.
“Honestly, I believe in my heart it would be wrong of me to tell them they’re not welcome in church,” Gebo said, adding, “I desire to encourage the people through this crazy time.”
And so, as he preaches the Bible, he talks about the current reality. The week before everything closed, Gebo preached that his congregation shouldn’t give in to “unhealthy fears,” which he defined as fears that “try to control us and try to squash us.”
Two weeks later, after everyone had endured a week of the state being under the pause order, he preached about controlling panic.
America is “really at a panic state,” he said. “You can certainly have peace in the place of panic.”
He isn’t likely to be closed down or fined $1,000, even though Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that local law enforcement must enforce the closure of non-essential businesses. Churches are considered non-essential.
But his executive orders don’t include an enforcement statute, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes. He has asked the governor’s office for guidance three times, to enforce the rule against “any gathering, of any type, for any reason.”
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan agreed that there’s no way to enforce the executive orders yet.
If law enforcement is going to fine people $1,000, he said, they need to know how to do it.
“It’s easy to say it. In my opinion, who do they give it to, what is it written on, what does it look like?” he asked.
Those are crucial questions. Is it a misdemeanor? A felony? A violation? Police can’t simply fine someone without those basics.
The governor’s office has cited Public Health Law, but that doesn’t have an enforcement mechanism either, Wickes said.
“All they (the Legislature) need to do is write a statute saying: in a state of emergency, the governor’s executive orders related to the emergency are the same as an unclassified misdemeanor or a felony or whatever,” Wickes said.
Public officials indicated that they do not intend to get into a First Amendment fight when they don’t even know the legal backing for their case.
And while public health is a serious concern, it’s not clear whether that trumps the First Amendment, which protects the free exercise of religion.
In Louisville, Kentucky, a federal judge sided with a church that wanted to hold a drive-in service on Easter. The On Fire Christian Church had sued Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city over the ban on drive-ins, and U.S. District Judge Justin Walker said the city cannot enforce the prohibition, according to the Associated Press.
But in that case, the issue was that churches weren’t allowed drive-ins when other businesses were allowed to accept customers who stayed in their cars.
Wickes said that even if the governor clarifies his order, he doesn’t want the Sheriff’s Office to force Truthville to stop.
“We don’t want to march into any place. The preference is to convince people this is a serious problem and you are putting folks in risk to do this,” Wickes said. “The only way it spreads is through contact.”
He added that he strongly advises everyone to stay home.
“I’m not going to litigate it for the governor,” he said. “But we’re not arguing with the idea. There’s no issue with the ideas. The ideas are all sound, the issue is when someone chooses not to follow the idea, what do we do?”
Many churches have reported that they are hitting financial problems after a month of not collecting donations during services. Some churches receive a large percentage of their funding at Easter and Christmas; losing Easter can be a big financial blow.
And many pastors have said they feel torn because congregants need them so much right now.
But one church that closed is finding some positives.
More people are participating in some events now that they are online, said Robbie Lankford, lead pastor of the New Hope Community Church in Queensbury.
He has been livestreaming the services and Bible studies.
“We are just trying to make the most of that and press into it,” he said. “Maybe God is giving us greater impact through that.”
People have responded well, he said.
“We’ve actually seen really good response from that. Our people are staying engaged and encouraging each other and being involved,” he said. “Maybe people have more time. They are thinking about bigger things, spiritual things.”
Just before the closure, the church had finished a series on turning problems into purpose.
“It really helped us move our thoughts,” he said. “He can use those things. He almost flips those things around. We believe God is in control and he has a purpose for us.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
