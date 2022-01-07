Grants to help Lake George Historical Association with 2022 programs

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Historical Association has been awarded a number of grants for implementation in 2022.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program awarded the LGHA $7,500 for a 2022 Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership Conservation Community Grant for its Called by the Water Room. This grant provides the LGHA with the capacity to reformat content interpreting the cultural, historical and recreational aspects of the lake itself, including a panel which focuses on the Clean Water Act (2022 is the 50th anniversary of the act) and how Lake George pollution is regulated. Six large interpretive retractable exhibit panels will be on display in the room for summer season 2022 and will become available for schools and historical venues, including libraries, for loan as a travelling exhibition. Maja Design of Vermont is providing the design work.

The Alfred Z. Solomon Foundation has awarded the Historical Association $15,000 toward the enhancement of a children’s interactive exhibition installation in the LGHA’s upgraded Called by the Water room.

The LGHA is sponsoring a Touba Family Foundation grant for $2,500 to support area musician Hui Cox to create a musical piece with a video based on the climate countdown clock message of urgency about the climate crisis. An opening rehearsal performance will be produced at the LGHA museum in late spring/early summer 2022 and at a local Glens Falls venue. Outreach will be offered to national colleges and choral directors for the opportunity to use this piece with their own singers and audiences as both a warning and an inspirational message.

The Touba Family Foundation has provided funding to or supported the LGHA with other projects including the LGHA book series “Called by the Water.” This series has produced three books to date: “Called By The Water: When Diane Struble Swam Lake George,” about Struble’s historic 1958 Lake George swim (by Gwenne Rippon); “Called By The Water: The Swim to End Polio” (by Louise Rourke, who was inspired by Diane Struble’s swim to swim the length of Lake George in 2018); and the coloring book, “Called By The Water: Imagine What I Could Do?” (by Lisa Adamson, LGHA curator). Copies of the coloring book have been donated to area elementary schools with a teacher’s guide addressing water quality issues of Lake George.

In 2022, a fourth book, “Stewards of the Water,” will be published and available at the LGHA’s bookstore. Books may be purchased through the LGHA bookstore at 290 Canada St. in Lake George, or by calling 518-668-5044 to make an order. Visit the LGHA bookstore on their website, www.lakegeorgehistorical.org. The LGHA museum is currently closed for the season but will reopen in May.

