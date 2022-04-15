Grants give boost to Hubbard Hall facilities

CAMBRIDGE — Hubbard Hall and its supporters are buoyed by the announcement of a total of $96,000 in state and federal grants.

The $86,000 matching grant from the New York State Council on the Arts will pay for updated heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems in the 1878 opera house and the three former freight buildings that house Hubbard Hall’s offices, meeting room, studios and “black box” theater, said David Snider, the arts and education center’s executive and artistic director.

Also on the list are a sound system and audience seats for the opera house’s performance hall.

“We knew we were going to have to replace the HVAC in the hall,” Snider said. “It’s more than 30 years old. We can’t get parts for it any more and the refrigerant is illegal.”

The other three buildings have wall-mounted heating units but no air conditioning. Two of them, the Beacon Feed Building and the Lovejoy Building, will be outfitted with wall-mounted heat pumps, which can both heat and cool, Snider said.

The Freight Depot received ductwork for an air-conditioning system when it was converted to a “black box” theater, but no AC unit was ever installed, Snider said. The grant will pay for that system to be completed.

The hall’s sound system will be replaced with new microphones, speakers, wireless computerized controls, and assistance for hearing-impaired audience members, Snider said. He called the current system a “hodgepodge” of equipment that was purchased at different times.

“There was never really a full system put in,” Snider said.

The new sound system will be professionally designed. An RPI engineer who studied the hall’s acoustics found that sound from the audience floor, where chamber music groups usually play, is good. But sound from the stage tends to go into the space behind and above the proscenium, Snider said.

“They didn’t know what they were doing in the 1880s,” Snider said.

The new system will include baffles and other modifications around the stage to send sound in the right direction, as well as better microphones and speakers, Snider said. The result will be better sound for performers and audience members.

The stacking chairs in the hall will be replaced with theater seats with armrests. The new seats come in units of four, which are “flexible but so much more comfortable than the meeting chairs,” Snider said. “The units will fit our risers but can also be put away when we don’t need them.”

“The grant was looking for systems to add value to a space, not attaching new pieces to what we already have,” Snider said. “We had to think beyond objects.”

Matching funds needed

Hubbard Hall has three years to match the grants. The hall’s board of directors plans to hold a fundraising campaign this year from June to September or October to pay for the HVAC and sound systems. It will run a similar campaign next year for the new seats, which Snider hopes can be installed during the winter of 2023-2024.

The hall is building on its record of matching previous grants for the risers, new restrooms and other improvements, Snider said.

“We’ve done so many successful matching campaigns,” Snider said. “The community helped us on specific projects. That worked in Hubbard Hall’s favor.”

Hubbard Hall is also benefiting from an $850,000 bequest last year from the estate of longtime supporter Curt Strand, who died in 2020. The bequest allowed Hubbard Hall to retire debt and begin long-range planning.

“We’re in a much better position now to get grants like this,” Snider said. “Having a cushion financially opens the floodgates. We need money on hand because the grants are reimbursable.” In other words, the arts center has to front the money before the grant will pay.

Upcoming projects include a new theater lighting system, although “we’re not there yet,” Snider said, noting that the current system is only about 10 years old. Also farther out is a capital campaign to complete restoration of the hall and its Victorian stenciling.

“We’re thrilled with NYSCA’s additional support of our facilities,” Margaret Surowka, chair of the arts center’s board, said in a statement. “Our community has always been generous to Hubbard Hall, and we’re hoping our neighbors will help us complete these important projects this year.”

Artist residencies funded

The arts center also received $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of artist residencies.

“This is our first-ever program support from the NEA in our 45-year history as a nonprofit,” Snider said.

The grant will provide stipends and cover housing costs for out-of-the-area artists who come to Hubbard Hall to create and refine new work. Resident artists stay for a few days up to a few weeks. At the end of their residency, they may present their work to the community in a format ranging from a showcase to a full-scale production. Hubbard Hall has an ongoing residency relationship with The Bushwick Starr, a theater group in Brooklyn.

“The NEA grant outlines the priority of artists’ residencies for us,” Snider said.

The grant “recognizes Hubbard Hall’s leadership as an arts institution at the national level and will help us gain even greater support for what we do,” Surowka said in a statement.

One challenge that’s yet to be overcome is the lack of housing in the area, Snider said. “There’s nothing here to put up even six people,” he said, noting that Hubbard Hall will have to send members of the New York Neo-Futurists to a Bennington, Vermont, hotel when they come in May. “It’s a huge, huge issue here locally.”

With the waning of the pandemic, Hubbard Hall is looking forward to staging full productions with full casts and audiences this summer, Snider said.

For a list of classes and upcoming events, visit https://hubbardhall.org.

