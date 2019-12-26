Grants awarded for historic Cambridge face-lift

CAMBRIDGE — A recently awarded New York Main Street grant will give several local historic properties a $252,000 face-lift.

"The structures are large, significant Main Street commercial and mixed-use properties in the commercial heart of the village," said Sarah Ashton, president of The Cambridge Valley Community Development and Preservation Partnership, Inc., who is working on the renovation initiative.

The grant will help with façade repairs and restoration for the former Agway, the largest freight building in the village; the Cambridge Food Co-Op at 1 West Main St.; 9 West Main St., home of Henry’s Barbershop; the former Rice Seed Company Victorian building at 15 West Main St.; and with he restoration and installation of the historic Victorian footbridge at Varak Park.

Dean Whitman, site manager for Varak Park, said that the Victorian footbridge has already been removed, because the brook needs repairs before a new bridge can be put in.

"The village has applied for grants for the brook," he said.

Before the board knew about the Main Street grant, the Cambridge Food Coop already started renovating its 1869 building. The newly announced grant will take the project to the next step.