Grants awarded for historic Cambridge face-lift

CAMBRIDGE — A recently awarded New York Main Street grant will give several local historic properties a $252,000 face-lift.
"The structures are large, significant Main Street commercial and mixed-use properties in the commercial heart of the village," said Sarah Ashton, president of The Cambridge Valley Community Development and Preservation Partnership, Inc., who is working on the renovation initiative.
The grant will help with façade repairs and restoration for the former Agway, the largest freight building in the village; the Cambridge Food Co-Op at 1 West Main St.; 9 West Main St., home of Henry’s Barbershop; the former Rice Seed Company Victorian building at 15 West Main St.; and with he restoration and installation of the historic Victorian footbridge at Varak Park.
Dean Whitman, site manager for Varak Park, said that the Victorian footbridge has already been removed, because the brook needs repairs before a new bridge can be put in.
"The village has applied for grants for the brook," he said.
Before the board knew about the Main Street grant, the Cambridge Food Coop already started renovating its 1869 building. The newly announced grant will take the project to the next step.
"It will cover new stairs, new painting, new windows on the first floor and hopefully will cover the completion of masonry work on the second floor," said Charlie Reiss, treasurer of the co-op.
Funded through Housing Trust Fund Corp. and Homes and Community Renewal as part of the 2019 Regional Economic Development Council Consolidated Funding, the Cambridge Main Street grant was awarded to HomeFront Development Corp., a nonprofit rural preservation company in Hudson Falls, then distributed for each project.
According to Sharon Reynolds, executive director of HomeFront, a previous grant funded feasibility studies related to the properties and the downtown renovation project.
"HomeFront was awarded a New York Main Street Technical Assistance grant in 2018 for $20,000 for a feasibility study for 2 East Main (Agway), 9 West Main and 15 West Main streets, which led to us writing this grant," Reynolds said.
As part of the grant guidelines, the property owners are required to leverage their portion of the grant with their own funds.
"We pay it all upfront and then we are reimbursed by the state for 75 percent," Reiss said. "We already notified our lender and we have been verbally approved for a bridge loan."
The award will only cover a small portion of what is needed to completely renovate the buildings, but it will jump start the projects, Reynolds said.
“We are very excited to be working with the Cambridge Valley Community Development and Preservation Partnership and the participating building owners on their projects and we look forward to seeing the continued revitalization of the village," said Reynolds.
Earlier this year, the village was one of 10 communities selected from around the nation to get planning assistance from a new EPA program designed to revitalize Main Streets by enhancing outdoor recreation.
“After hiking or biking, people could stop and get a coffee, burger or pizza,” said village Trustee Alex Dery Snider.
The assistance will help the village and the town of White Creek develop a community vision for an outdoor recreational strategy, Dery Snider said.
