Grants available for property owners along Lake George to upgrade, replace septic systems

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County has begun accepting applications from owners of property on or near Lake George who are seeking grants to replace or upgrade aging septic systems.

Warren County was notified this spring that it is now part of the New York State Septic System Replacement Program. A total of $340,000 in state funding has been set aside for Lake George.

Property owners are eligible for grants for up to 50% of the cost of the project, up to a maximum of $10,000, to replace septic systems or cesspools or upgrade system components, according to a news release issued on Friday.

Failing septic systems is one cause contributing to degradation of water quality. The issue has been prominent lately with discussion at the county of a law that would require septic systems to be inspected upon transfer of the property. The legislation has currently stalled in committee.

The Warren County Planning and Community Development Department is overseeing the program. Department employees will be contacting eligible residents in the coming weeks to advise them of their options. People can find more information about how to apply online at warrencountyny.gov/planning/lakeshoreseptic .