Grants available for property owners along Lake George to upgrade, replace septic systems

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County has begun accepting applications from owners of property on or near Lake George who are seeking grants to replace or upgrade aging septic systems.
Warren County was notified this spring that it is now part of the New York State Septic System Replacement Program. A total of $340,000 in state funding has been set aside for Lake George.
Property owners are eligible for grants for up to 50% of the cost of the project, up to a maximum of $10,000, to replace septic systems or cesspools or upgrade system components, according to a news release issued on Friday.
Failing septic systems is one cause contributing to degradation of water quality. The issue has been prominent lately with discussion at the county of a law that would require septic systems to be inspected upon transfer of the property. The legislation has currently stalled in committee.
The Warren County Planning and Community Development Department is overseeing the program. Department employees will be contacting eligible residents in the coming weeks to advise them of their options. People can find more information about how to apply online at warrencountyny.gov/planning/lakeshoreseptic .
The county will use the following criteria to determine who will receive grants: the property’s location in relation to a waterbody, impacts to groundwater used as drinking water and the condition of the septic system, according to a news release.
Projects dating back to April 2, which is when Warren County was included in the state program, may be eligible.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor had served as chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors Real Property and Environmental Concerns Committee, when the county applied for inclusion in the program.
“I'm excited that Warren County will be able to help our residents do their part to protect Lake George by providing reimbursement funds for the cost of replacing their aging septic systems along the lake,” she said in a news release.
The program is a collaboration between the state Department of Environmental Conservation, state Department of Health, New York Environmental Facilities Corp. and participating counties who administer funding to qualifying homeowners.
Funding comes from $75 million put aside for the initiative through the Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017.
“We are gratified that New York state has seen fit to include our beautiful and renowned lake into a program that will allow its stewards to better protect it,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber in a news release. “This will directly affect water quality in Lake George and that is a great investment in the future of the lake and Warren County.”
People with additional questions can call Warren County Planning & Community Development at 518-761-6553 or email gaddye@warrencountyny.gov.