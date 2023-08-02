The Silver Bay YMCA on Lake George was awarded $11,200 from the Preserve New York grant program for 2023. The grant will fund a facility condition assessment of the historic Fisher Gymnasium.

The grant, offered by the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League, is for historic structure reports, building condition reports, cultural landscape reports, and cultural resource surveys, press materials said.

“This will be the first conditions survey performed on the building. It is in preparation for a major renovation to make the building usable year-round,” Vice President of Development and Government Relations’ Walt Lender said in an email to The Post-Star. “Any work done on the building needs to respect the historic nature of the structure, and this conditions survey will guide that work.”

Silver Bay is planning to make the gym a community wellness center for area residents and visitors. The year-round renovations are part of a larger $1 million Department of Housing and Urban Development funded project that was awarded to Silver Bay YMCA in late January, press materials said. The gymnasium was constructed in 1917 and is an example of Adirondack Style architecture. The YMCA expects the building conditions survey will be complete in early 2024.

“In order to renovate Fisher Gymnasium for year-round use, it will need insulation, heating, and air conditioning,” Lender said.

The grant will ensure a thorough condition assessment that will help guide this capital work moving forward, officials said. The building was evaluated for historic elements as part of a 1979 National Register nomination through which it was determined to be a contributing structure in Silver Bay’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The facility was built to house two gymnasiums, a lounge with a large fireplace, and locker rooms.

The building was designed to accommodate the Summer Training Institute but was not insulated for use in the non-summer months.

Preservation is a key component of the organization’s overall mission as 32 of the 62 buildings handled by the Silver Bay YMCA are properties in the National Register-listed Silver Bay Historic District.

Recommendations from the conditions assessment would allow the work to maintain the historic integrity while making the building more functional for current needs, the release said.

“The breadth of these projects across our state will safeguard the rich and diverse history of New York for generations to come,” Mara Manus, Executive Director of the state Council of the Arts said.

An independent grant panel selected 19 applicants among 17 counties to receive support totaling $279,936. Support provided by Preserve New York since its launch in 1993 totals more than $3.7 million to 529 projects statewide.

“This year’s Preserve New York grant cycle was one of the most competitive in the program’s history,” said Preservation League of New York State President Jay DiLorenzo. “The 19 projects funded truly rose to the top and represent a great cross-section of historic resources found across the state. From a Shaker Washhouse upstate to the Little Caribbean neighborhood in Brooklyn, each project helps tell the story of New York’s rich history.”