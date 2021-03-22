Grant will allow World Awareness Children’s Museum to expand TV programming

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum recently received a $2,000 grant that will fund the museum's partnership with Look Media Resources to produce and air free cultural and museum-based educational programming for children and families.

The funding was provided through Stewart’s Holiday Match Grant program.

These TV programs, titled “Worldwide Explorers,” will introduce children and adults to international groups, cultures and traditions, as well as art and artifacts from the museum's collections.

Content will include segments about how to analyze art while being an “Art Detective” and behind-the-scenes looks at the museum's 10,000-plus artifact collection.

The programs will teach children simple words and phrases in languages other than English, will help children learn about different countries and cultures through games, and will broaden the education of families who are able to watch.

“Worldwide Explorers” episodes will begin airing as soon as this summer and will remain on air through the end of the year. They will also be available on the museum's website and Look Media's website.

The museum's current programming, “Living Room Explorers,” airs weekdays on Look TV.