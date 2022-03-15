Grant funding secured to create child care options

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has secured federal grant funding to open 20 new child care businesses in Warren and Saratoga counties.

The county’s Employment and Training Administration obtained $205,000 in funding and, working with partners in Saratoga County and child care advocacy agencies, will seek to open child care provider businesses to address the gaps that are keeping parents out of the workforce.

The goal is to have 10 new child care providers open in each county.

“The child care crisis not only impacts our families and our workforce but our businesses are also impacted because of parents missing work, higher turnover costs, and the loss of productivity in the workplace,” said Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County director of Employment and Training, in a news release.

The funding was included in a government funding bill that was passed by the Senate on Thursday.

Lynn Sickles, executive director of Southern Adirondack Childcare Network, said that Warren County is facing a child care crisis.

“Working parents are scrambling to find child care in a limited supply market. The Southern Adirondack Child Care Network is looking forward to partnering with Warren County Employment and Training to increase the supply of sustainable quality child care businesses in our area,” she said.

The funding application stemmed from a survey performed by an informal child care coalition comprised of members from both Warren and Saratoga counties in 2020-2021.

The Employment and Training departments in both Warren and Saratoga counties will help market, recruit and sponsor new child care provider candidates.

The Southern Adirondack Child Care Network and Brightside Up, a child care resource agency for the Capital District, will facilitate the required training in each county.

Those who have questions about the program can call Warren County Employment and Training at 518-743-0925 or email Ochsendorf at ochsendorf@warrencountyny.gov.

Those interested in opening a child care business can call the Southern Adirondack Child Care Network at 518-798-7972.

