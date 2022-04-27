Grant Cottage site to expand grounds, add pavilion

Ulysses S. Grant's 200th birthday was on Wednesday, and in honor of it, Friends of Grant Cottage announced that it is one step closer to completing its master plan of improvements and expansion to the historic site.

The announcement came on Wednesday at a ceremonial gathering outside of the former president's historic cottage, where he lived out the final weeks of his life while finishing his memoirs.

Friends of Grant Cottage, the group that runs the historic site on land in both Wilton and Moreau in collaboration with four state organizations, has acquired the adjacent 4.25-acre plot of land that used to be Mount McGregor Correctional Facility's exercise yard.

The state prison closed in 2014, and while it is under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Corrections, Empire State Development has been looking for a potential company that would be interested in repurposing the property. A Post-Star story in March noted that paranormal expert Steven Brodt of South Glens Falls and investor Mark Erskine of Chicago have been in talks with the state to purchase the old prison for a local tourism attraction with a range of activities.

The Friends of Grant Cottage board of trustees had lobbied to try to annex the property throughout the years.

The two state organizations, along with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the state Office of General Services, were able in early April to finalize the official transfer of the property to Grant Cottage, which is under the auspices of the regional arm of the Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation office.

"We knew it was going to happen. We picked Grant's 200th birthday to announce it, and this also launches our 2022 season this Friday," said Tim Welch, president of the board of Friends of Grant Cottage.

Friends of Grant Cottage plans on building a 125-seat pavilion on the new property, which will extend to an overlook that pours over an expansive view of the Hudson Valley, the Saratoga Battlefield, Fort Edward and the Green Mountains of Vermont.

"When Grant was here, he said, 'Well, this is American history. There's the Revolutionary War, the French and Indian War and then, of course, the Civil War. In many ways, a lot of American history can be seen from here," Welch said.

The master plan also includes more open space for reenactments and additional parking spots that, according to cottage representatives, is needed, especially if there will be more programming.

The board will also remove the razor wire fencing that has remained intact, surrounding the old exercise yard. They said they want to find a place to recycle it.

Plans for these new additions are not final, however, as they still need to get approved by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

"We will have to raise money for this, and it is subject to change," Welch said.

The trustees will most likely apply for grants for the renovations, which is easier to do as the site is now recognized as a National Historic Landmark, a designation that came in January 2021.

Welch said that when he became president of the board in 2009, he made it his priority to get the designation, and that it took about six years for it to happen.

"When Donald Trump became president in 2017, many National Parks Committee members quit (perhaps in protest) and it wasn't until 2020 that they reorganized the committee and I made my pitch to the panel via Zoom," Welch said.

In 2021, Friends of Grant Cottage completed a $50,000 feasibility study by the LA Group engineering firm to draw out a plan for the expansion.

"We were very impressed by their preliminary plan on the new expansion, but we will work closely with the board to get it finalized," said Alane Ball Chinian, director of the regional Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The trustees said that in addition to government grants, they will still need to rely on fundraising. Friends of Grant Cottage will host a Grant 200th anniversary gala on Oct. 16 to kick off the fundraising.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

