Grant Cottage receives National Historic Landmark designation

MOREAU — Grant Cottage has been named a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service.
The 43-acre property located below the summit of Mount McGregor in Saratoga County includes a two-story house where President Ulysses S. Grant completed his memoirs for about six weeks before his death in July 1885.
The memoirs outline his service as the general in charge of the U.S. Army during the Civil War and his two terms as president.
“This well-deserved federal designation brings more public awareness to the important role this place played in the life of one of our most famous national leaders,” said state Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid in a news release. “State Parks is grateful for the years of work invested in obtaining this designation by our regional commissioners and the Friends of Ulysses S. Grant Cottage that operates and cares for this site.”
The memoirs helped provide financial security for Grant’s widow, Julia, and their children and are recognized as an important historical document. It is a New York State Literary Landmark by United for Libraries and the Empire State Center for the Book. The memoirs have never been out of print since their original publication.
The cottage has been kept as it was during the Grant family’s stay and is open to the public seasonally by the Friends of the Ulysses S. Grant Cottage. Tours are scheduled to resume in May.
Visitors can tour the first-floor original furnishings, decorations and personal items belonging to Grant. Artifacts on display include the mantel clock stopped by Grant’s son Fred at the moment of his father’s death, and original floral arrangements from Grant's funeral in August 1885.
Grant Cottage first opened as a historic site in 1890 when it was supported by funds raised by veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic.
The grounds surrounding the cottage served as a tuberculosis sanitarium beginning in 1914, which in 1945 was converted into a veterans rest camp. In 1960, it was repurposed and annexed as the Rome State School for disabled children until 1976. The Friends of Ulysses S. Grant Cottage was formed in the fall of 1989 to provide programming and tours, and partner with New York State Parks on site stewardship.
Heather Mabee, chair of the Saratoga/Capital Regional Park Commission, said the designation has been a long time in coming.
“This honor is the result of steadfast and tireless advocacy, spearheaded by our commission member Barbara Glaser, who invested so much of herself in this. This honor brings even more prestige to an already prestigious site,” she said in a news release.
Tim Welch, chair of the Friends of Grant Cottage board of trustees, said he is excited about the designation.
“After a six-year application effort, the place where the 'Man who saved the Union' died after completing his Civil War memoirs finally puts the cottage on the national historic tourism map,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a statement saying that she is proud to have helped lobby for the historic designation.
“'The Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant' was the second best-selling book in the 19th century and has inspired generations of writers ever since. I extend my sincere congratulations to the Friends of Grant Cottage trustees and staff for their commitment to preserving and promoting this beautiful historical landmark in the North Country,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., had also lobbied for this status and visited the cottage in June 2019.
“Finally, the Grant Cottage in Saratoga County, where one of our greatest generals and an influential presidents wrote one of the finest pieces of American literature — while terminally ill — will become a National Historic Landmark,” he said in a news release. “I was proud to have gone in person to push for this hidden gem to receive resources from the National Park Service. Ulysses S. Grant is having a deserved resurgence in appreciation lately, and this well-deserved distinction will encourage more people to visit this beautiful spot.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.