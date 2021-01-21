Grant Cottage receives National Historic Landmark designation

MOREAU — Grant Cottage has been named a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service.

The 43-acre property located below the summit of Mount McGregor in Saratoga County includes a two-story house where President Ulysses S. Grant completed his memoirs for about six weeks before his death in July 1885.

The memoirs outline his service as the general in charge of the U.S. Army during the Civil War and his two terms as president.

“This well-deserved federal designation brings more public awareness to the important role this place played in the life of one of our most famous national leaders,” said state Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid in a news release. “State Parks is grateful for the years of work invested in obtaining this designation by our regional commissioners and the Friends of Ulysses S. Grant Cottage that operates and cares for this site.”

The memoirs helped provide financial security for Grant’s widow, Julia, and their children and are recognized as an important historical document. It is a New York State Literary Landmark by United for Libraries and the Empire State Center for the Book. The memoirs have never been out of print since their original publication.