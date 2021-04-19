Grant Cottage now powered by hidden solar panels

MOREAU — President Ulysses S. Grant’s final home has left the grid.
Grant Cottage is now entirely powered by solar panels hidden on the other side of a group of trees.
“This demonstrates historically significant structures can be brought up to modern times,” said NYSERDA President Doreen Harris.
It’s the first state facility and first state historic site to disconnect from the grid, using 90 solar panels and 48 batteries. The state’s goal is to have 50% of its parks powered by renewable energy by 2027.
Grant probably would have loved the technology, said Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.
In 1885, when Grant moved to the cottage to write his memoirs in the last six weeks of his life, it had just been “electrified.” A machine called a steam dynamo powered the electricity, Kulleseid said.
“They had to turn it off at 10 o’clock at night because it was just too noisy,” he added with a laugh. “I think Gen. Grant would be very happy we’re doing this.”
Solar also finally resolves a longstanding problem and potential crisis at the historic site.
“There’s been a lot of blackouts where the grid goes down,” said Mike Wise, director of energy and sustainability.
The cottage was linked to the nearby former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility for power, but there have been many proposals to redevelop that site. It has been clear that eventually, someone would take it over — and the cottage would lose its power, he said.
“Eventually we were going to lose our power anyway. The cost to run power up to this from the grid was enormous, versus the cost of this,” he said of the solar project.
The project included batteries to store power because it would be so difficult, and costly, to connect the solar power to the grid, he said.
Building the solar array was not easy. Last fall, workers poured the concrete footings for each segment of panels, the battery building and the generator, building them into the side of a rocky hill. In the spring, they shoveled by hand to remove the snow several days before starting work, so that the sun could melt the ice. Then they used a crane to lift the heaviest pieces up to the concrete, and installed everything while slogging through mud that was 3 inches deep.
All of it was done by state workers, including manufacturing the battery building.
Kulleseid praised them for “pounding rocks in winter, in the snow. … This could not have been done without them.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.