Grant Cottage now powered by hidden solar panels

The cottage was linked to the nearby former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility for power, but there have been many proposals to redevelop that site. It has been clear that eventually, someone would take it over — and the cottage would lose its power, he said.

“Eventually we were going to lose our power anyway. The cost to run power up to this from the grid was enormous, versus the cost of this,” he said of the solar project.

The project included batteries to store power because it would be so difficult, and costly, to connect the solar power to the grid, he said.

Building the solar array was not easy. Last fall, workers poured the concrete footings for each segment of panels, the battery building and the generator, building them into the side of a rocky hill. In the spring, they shoveled by hand to remove the snow several days before starting work, so that the sun could melt the ice. Then they used a crane to lift the heaviest pieces up to the concrete, and installed everything while slogging through mud that was 3 inches deep.

All of it was done by state workers, including manufacturing the battery building.

Kulleseid praised them for “pounding rocks in winter, in the snow. … This could not have been done without them.”

