SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Race Course is switching to one single price for both clubhouse and grandstand seating, the New York Racing Association announced on Wednesday.

Beginning with the summer 2023 meet, the track is eliminating the traditional two-tiered pricing structure.

Admission will be $7 daily when purchased at least 24 hours in advance, which is less expensive than last season’s clubhouse price of $10. Admission to the track on the day of the event will be $10. Admission does not include reserved seating. Since 2019, daily clubhouse admission has stood at $10 and grandstand admission at $7.

Fans will have universal access to amenities and attractions such as the Jim Dandy Bar and the portion of the apron by the Finish Line that had previously been limited to those with clubhouse admission. The popular track restaurants, including the Turf Terrace and Porch, are also located within the clubhouse (admission plus seating charges apply).

“Our new single admission policy is designed to improve the overall experience for our fans by providing access to all areas of Saratoga Race Course,” said Kevin Quinn, vice president of sales and hospitality. “Not only does this change create a seamless, simplified experience, but it will provide all fans with access to previously unavailable amenities, like upper concourse bars and concession stands located in the clubhouse.”

Fans will be able to purchase their daily admission to Saratoga Race Course beginning Thursday, June 1, at NYRA.com/Saratoga.

Season admission passes, which provide admission at a deep discount for all 40 days of the summer meet, will go on sale in April.

Travers Day general admission will be available for $25 in advance and $30 day-of, while supplies last.

Opening Day of the 2023 summer meet at is Thursday, July 13. Live racing will be conducted five days per week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of opening week and closing week which will conclude on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. The 154th edition of the Travers will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 and the 96th renewal of the Whitney will be run on Saturday, Aug. 5.

For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.