Grandma's Table postponed to Oct. 3

GLENS FALLS — Grandma's Table, the annual al fresco dinner hosted by the Glens Falls Collaborative, has been postponed.

The event, scheduled for Sunday in front of the Queensbury Hotel, has been pushed back until Oct. 3 sp organizers have more time to plan, said Robin Barkenhagen, the Collaborative's president.

"We got a late start because of COVID and we weren't fully organized to pull it off this weekend," he said.

Last year's installment was canceled because of the pandemic.

The event will still feature a five-course meal and will take place on Maple Street in front of the Queensbury Hotel.

Reservations are $50 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, or LARAC.

For additional information on the event, visit the Collaborative's website at: glensfallcollaborative.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.