Grandma's Table postponed to Oct. 3
Grandma's Table postponed to Oct. 3

Grandma's Table 2019

Grandma's Table, the annual al fresco dinner hosted by the Glens Falls Collaborative, has been postponed to Oct. 3 after organizers got off to a late start due to the pandemic. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council. Seen here: Images from the 2019 installment of the event, where more than 60 purchased tickets. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — Grandma's Table, the annual al fresco dinner hosted by the Glens Falls Collaborative, has been postponed.

The event, scheduled for Sunday in front of the Queensbury Hotel, has been pushed back until Oct. 3 sp organizers have more time to plan, said Robin Barkenhagen, the Collaborative's president. 

"We got a late start because of COVID and we weren't fully organized to pull it off this weekend," he said.  

Last year's installment was canceled because of the pandemic. 

The event will still feature a five-course meal and will take place on Maple Street in front of the Queensbury Hotel.

Reservations are $50 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, or LARAC.

For additional information on the event, visit the Collaborative's website at: glensfallcollaborative.com. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

