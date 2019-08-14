The Glens Falls Collaborative and LARAC are hosting “Grandma’s Table,” a large-scale family style dinner Sunday on Maple Street.
The event begins at 4 p.m. The Glens Falls Farmers Market will provide most of the locally sourced ingredients. Participating restaurants include Morgan and Co., Farmacy, Juicin’ Jar, Lake George Olive Oil Co., and Roxy Cakes. The Queensbury Hotel will open up Park 26 for drinks.
Proceeds of this event benefit LARAC, the Glens Falls Collaborative, and the Glens Falls Farmers Market.
For more information, visit facebook.com/downtownglensfalls and www.glensfallsgrandmastable.com.
Sign of the times
The Lake George Town Board on Monday banned all signs from being hung on the fence that is across the intersection of Route 9N and Route 9 coming off Northway Exit 21.
Board members were concerned about the visual clutter with various banners taking up the space on the fence.
“It’s gotten out of hand,” said board member Nancy Stannard.
There was some discussion of restricting the signs to just nonprofits, but town officials decided they did not want to be in the business of policing the fence.
Instead, the Town Board is considering using the space to install a new welcome sign for the town to replace its fading nearly 50-year-old welcome sign at the corner.
Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning, said a local fabricator is working on the sign, which would cost about $1,000. The town is also working on new championship signs for both the girls’ and boys’ sports teams in Lake George.
Short-term rentals tweak
Lake George is tweaking its ordinance on short-term rentals to allow the town to revoke a homeowner’s permit if they receive three valid complaints.
Dan Barusch said the reason for the change is one particular property has had some complaints about noise and vehicles parked all over the place.
The town last November adopted the ordinance requiring people seeking to rent their home for a period of 30 days or less to obtain a permit from the town and pay a fee of $50.
Barusch said the ordinance gave the town the authority to pull the permit for a property that is in a zone where short-term rentals is prohibited, but is grandfathered in, after three complaints. However, there was not language in the law to revoke permits of rentals in permitted areas.
Rockin’ raises money
Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais said the “Rockin’ for Ronald” concert raised about $13,000 for Krantz Cottage, which will provide a place for families whose children are receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center to stay and enjoy a nice relaxing week.
The free concert featuring seven bands was held on Aug. 2-4 in Shepard Park. Funds were raised through donations and T-shirt sales.
The four-bedroom house, which formerly belonged to the late village attorney, Howard Krantz, and his wife, Marcia, is being converted for the project.
Blais said he believes the house will not be ready to open until around November because of the amount of work that needs to be done. They are putting in new energy-efficient windows and weather proofing and making the house handicapped accessible. The kitchen is being upgraded to accommodate two families.
Many local businesses have contributed to the project. Gross Electric did a complete rewiring of the house at a cost of about $26,000 and the grocery store chain Aldi's donated floor coverings.
Military Veterans Appreciation Day
The second annual Military Veterans Appreciation Day will be held Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2475 on Cooper Street in Glens Falls.
The event begins at 1 p.m. and will feature military vehicles, a rock climbing wall, cornhole tournament beer garden, food and music, pony rides and raffles. There will also be VA resources.
For more about participating as a vendor or volunteering, call 518-832-8825 or emailing MVAD2475@gmail.com.
Just ducky
Lake George highway workers helped out some ducks who got stuck in a sewer grate.
A group of ducks was waking down Route 9 near the A&W Root Beer Drive-in when fell into the grate, according to board member Dan Hurley. The workers pulled up the grate, retrieved the ducklings and sent them on their way.
“They’re back in Lake George,” he said.
Reinterring remains
Workers are about halfway through sifting through a large pile of dirt that contains 18th-century human remains and artifacts at the site of an apartment project in Lake George.
The unmarked graves were discovered in February by contractors working at the site at the intersection of Courtland and Mohican streets.
Lake George Town Board member Marisa Muratori is among the group of people, mostly New York State museum officials who have been working on Saturdays.
Discussions continue on how to properly reinter these remains. There is some talk about constructing an above-ground mausoleum-type structure, so if additional remains are found in town, they can be easily reinterred.
Averted hacking
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson believes that the internet firewall protected the town’s computers from an attempted hacking about three weeks ago.
He said there were 32 attempts to get into the system in a 43-minute period.
Dickinson believes the town has made headway in shoring up its defenses against cyber attacks.
However, board member Muratori said other town officials believe that the town is not sufficiently protected.
Donations theft
The Lake George Courthouse Gallery building was broken into over the weekend and a donations jar stolen, according to the town officials.
Muratori said the lock was jimmied and the door opened. This set off the alarm and the thieves grabbed the donation bucket.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
Logging logs
The town of Lake George is going to start charging companies to dump logs at the transfer station.
The cost is going to be $25 per 8 yards for an 8-10 yard load.
Highway Superintendent Rob Lanfear thought it was appropriate to charge since there is a town expense with moving the material.
The town allows residents to pick up the logs for free.
Water pumps hearing
The Town Board has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Town Center on a proposed bond resolution to borrow about $35,000 to replace pumps in the Diamond Point Water District.
