'Grandma Darlin' gets surprise birthday drive-by in Queensbury

Instead she saw a parade of eight cars lined up outside her home with horns tooting. Her family and friends — including all six of her great-grandchildren — were outside of their cars hollering. One car had written on it, “We Love You Darlin.”

All the grandchildren call her "Grandma Darlin."

“Then they got out, stood in the road and sang ‘Happy Birthday.’ My neighbors came out and joined in,” Slavin said. “And I cried.”

Cerny said she was just hoping to lift her mother’s spirits at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, while people have been ordered to stay home and to stay away from the senior population.

“She loves her birthday every year,” Cerny said, “So I knew how disappointed she would be if she couldn’t be together with her family. So it was nice to see her come out. She literally was in tears.”

A little while later, Slavin’s daughter-in-law delivered a huge chocolate cake.

“So if you know anybody who would like a big piece of cake,” Slavin joked, “I have an awful lot of cake.”

