'Grandma Darlin' gets surprise birthday drive-by in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Patricia Slavin’s family doesn’t just celebrate birthdays.
“Birthdays are very important to us,” said Slavin’s daughter, Tammy Cerny. “We don’t call it ‘birthday’ in our family. We call it birthday month. It’s a big deal.”
With the threat of COVID-19, she knew the family wouldn’t be able to spend Sunday together celebrating Slavin’s 84th birthday.
Slavin, herself, anticipated spending the day at her Colonial Court home with her husband, Gene, and their 14-year-old Shih Tzu, Buster.
Slavin thought a birthday celebration with her four children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren would have to wait until the Fourth of July or even worse, Labor Day.
She knew two of her kids were going to pop by to drop off gifts, but no solid plans had been made.
“Sometimes I dilly-dally on a Sunday. I don’t always rush to shower and dress,” Slavin admitted. “But I thought, ‘Well, I don’t know what time they’re coming, I’d better get dressed,’ and thank heavens I did.”
The birthday girl was putting a load of laundry in when her husband called to her to come outside.
“I thought he was talking about the two mallard ducks that have been swimming in our swimming pool,” Slavin said.
Instead she saw a parade of eight cars lined up outside her home with horns tooting. Her family and friends — including all six of her great-grandchildren — were outside of their cars hollering. One car had written on it, “We Love You Darlin.”
All the grandchildren call her "Grandma Darlin."
“Then they got out, stood in the road and sang ‘Happy Birthday.’ My neighbors came out and joined in,” Slavin said. “And I cried.”
Cerny said she was just hoping to lift her mother’s spirits at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, while people have been ordered to stay home and to stay away from the senior population.
“She loves her birthday every year,” Cerny said, “So I knew how disappointed she would be if she couldn’t be together with her family. So it was nice to see her come out. She literally was in tears.”
A little while later, Slavin’s daughter-in-law delivered a huge chocolate cake.
“So if you know anybody who would like a big piece of cake,” Slavin joked, “I have an awful lot of cake.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or at 518-742-3206.
