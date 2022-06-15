Grand opening of Moran-Derby Park set for Saturday

HUDSON FALLS — The newly transformed Moran-Derby Park in Hudson Falls will have its long-awaited grand opening this Saturday.

The day's activities will kick off at 11 a.m., starting with a ribbon-cutting near the basketball court, where speeches will be made.

Village Deputy Mayor Michael Horrigan said that officials are expecting state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, to be present and to speak.

Other people who are scheduled to give speeches are village Mayor John Barton, benefactor Mike Moran, Michael Horrigan, and Hudson Falls Central School District Superintendent Dan Ward.

Horrigan, who is also the chairman of the park committee, said there are still some last minute touch-ups on some of the amenities, such as the park's clubhouse.

"It's coming together nicely. I am thrilled to finally be able to present the park to the community. It really ties into the whole revitalization of the village. This will bring recreation back to the village," Horrigan said.

He hopes that it will attract farmers markets, art festivals, and the like, bringing more foot traffic and business to the village.

"There are people at the gate trying to get in. I have to tell them to wait until Saturday — then the park is all theirs."

The $1.8 million park is a multi-use area with event space for concerts and athletic fields. This includes a new regulation-size soccer field, a basketball court, three pickleball courts and a new softball field.

There is also a new double sidewalk circling the entire park for visitors and spectators of the different sports events, including 39 sugar and red maple trees. In addition, there is also all-new lighting, fencing, landscaping, new restrooms and the aforementioned clubhouse.

“This park was such an important part of growing up in Hudson Falls for so many years, and now it’s back and better than ever for the enjoyment of people of all ages across our entire region. Combined with our growing downtown arts district, we’re putting Hudson Falls back on the map," Barton said in a news release.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be music by Dan Mellon from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Jonathan Newell from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be demonstrations by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and its K-9 units.

There will also be a children's book giveaway by the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, a charity created by the father Bill Osborn; face-painting will be offered by SiMyles Unlimited of Hudson Falls and students from the Hudson Falls High School advanced art class; and there will also be a girls softball game at noon.

All proceeds from concession stands will go toward the Senior Center of Kingsbury & Fort Edward.

People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

While Horrigan has been working to make this happen for some time, the project wasn’t jump-started until 2019, when local businessmen Brien and Mike Moran donated $500,000 to the project.

Another $400,000 came from donations from others, including the Sandy Hill Foundation, Wheelabrator, Boralex and community members. The names of those who donated to the project have been engraved on bricks and lined up on the ground near the new basketball court and playground.

Construction work was handled by Clark Companies, based in Delhi in Delaware County, while The Chazen Companies from Glens Falls designed the project.

