Graduation rates improve, locally and statewide

More than half of the school districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area had graduation rates above the state average, according to an analysis.
The statewide graduation rate inched upward by 0.8% percentage points to 83.4%. Among the districts that topped that figure are Queensbury, Lake George, Argyle, Cambridge, Corinth, Granville, Greenwich, Hartford, Indian Lake, Saratoga Springs, Schroon Lake, Schuylerville, South Glens Falls, Ticonderoga and Whitehall.
The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who started in the fall of 2015 that graduated in August of last year. It does not include students who took longer than that to graduate.
Some Washington County districts saw big gains — Fort Edward went from 71% to 79%; Granville from 80% to 87%; Hudson Falls from 76% to 81%; and Whitehall from 75% to 86%.
Granville Superintendent Tom McGurl said he is very pleased with the progress on the graduation rate. The district has taken a lot of steps to make sure students do not fall through the cracks.
“We’re really trying to address tailoring the program to meet every kid’s needs,” he said.
Among the initiatives have been an in-house tutoring center, a program to mentor students and work with the guidance department, according to McGurl. There also has been a big focus on attendance. School officials follow up with parents, social workers and counselors to make sure students are getting to school.
Granville has added remediation classes, including online courses, to help students make up classes and prepare to take the Regents exams if they have failed them previously.
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said the district has increased its graduation rate from 65% to 86% over the last three years. He credited teachers for their work in carrying various programs the district has put in place, including 21 elective classes such as forensics and financial literacy; increasing career and technical education programs and restructuring the elementary and math curriculums. Teachers also are staying after school to help students.
The district has shifted its special education model from self-contained classrooms to integrating special education students with general education students.
Whitehall also has hired two social workers to make sure students have the support they need, Dee said.
“Things are looking up. Our students are performing. Our kids are happy,” he said.
Some Warren County districts saw declines. Glens Falls dropped from 84% to 78%. Superintendent Paul Jenkins was out of the office at a conference and did not return an email seeking comment.
Warrensburg saw its graduation rate decline from 85% to 73%.
“Because of our small class size, one or two students one way or the other changes our percentage significantly,” said Superintendent John Goralski.
Only 47 out of 64 students graduated in four years in 2019 compared with 64 out of 74 students in 2018.
Among the areas of focus for the district is its special education program.
“That’s typically where we struggle with students who may be dropping out. We’ve put a lot of effort into that,” he said.
Students often drop out because they are struggling with reading, according to Goralski. Last year, the district added a reading specialist in the junior high school and has started a new literacy program in elementary and junior high school.
Goralski said the district works with students to get them to graduate either over the summer or at a later date. Last year, one student completed coursework over the summer and another will complete their work at the end of this month.
Queensbury was at 90% and Lake George 92%.
State officials pointed out the statewide graduation rate has increased by 7.3% in the last decade. The gap in graduation rates between white students and black and Hispanic students has narrowed. Still, only 75% of black and Hispanic students are graduating in four years, compared with 90 percent for white students.
“The board remains steadfast in its goal to ensure educational equity for all children in New York state,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said in a news release.
2019 graduation rates
|School district
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Argyle
|91
|94
|-3
|Bolton
|69
|93
|-24
|Cambridge
|90
|93
|-3
|Corinth
|84
|83
|+1
|Fort Ann
|82
|66
|+16
|Fort Edward
|79
|74
|+5
|Glens Falls
|78
|84
|-6
|Granville
|87
|80
|+7
|Greenwich
|88
|86
|+2
|Hadley-Luzerne
|79
|86
|-7
|Hartford
|89
|86
|+3
|Hudson Falls
|81
|76
|+7
|Indian Lake
|89
|70
|+19
|Johnsburg
|78
|83
|-5
|Lake George
|92
|93
|-1
|Long Lake
|-
|90
|-
|Minerva
|100
|100
|-
|Newcomb
|100
|86
|+14
|North Warren
|73
|84
|-11
|Queensbury
|90
|86
|+4
|Salem
|76
|88
|-12
|Saratoga Springs
|92
|91
|-1
|Schroon Lake
|95
|94
|+1
|Schuylerville
|91
|93
|-2
|South Glens Falls
|86
|88
|-2
|Ticonderoga
|90
|87
|+3
|Warrensburg
|73
|85
|-12
|Whitehall
|86
|75
|+11
