Graduation rates improve, locally and statewide

Only 47 out of 64 students graduated in four years in 2019 compared with 64 out of 74 students in 2018.

Among the areas of focus for the district is its special education program.

“That’s typically where we struggle with students who may be dropping out. We’ve put a lot of effort into that,” he said.

Students often drop out because they are struggling with reading, according to Goralski. Last year, the district added a reading specialist in the junior high school and has started a new literacy program in elementary and junior high school.

Goralski said the district works with students to get them to graduate either over the summer or at a later date. Last year, one student completed coursework over the summer and another will complete their work at the end of this month.

Queensbury was at 90% and Lake George 92%.

State officials pointed out the statewide graduation rate has increased by 7.3% in the last decade. The gap in graduation rates between white students and black and Hispanic students has narrowed. Still, only 75% of black and Hispanic students are graduating in four years, compared with 90 percent for white students.