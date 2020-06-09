Graduation plans taking shape now that outdoor ceremonies allowed

It had looked for a while like Queensbury high school was not going to have any in-person graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, they are going to have eight ceremonies.
Superintendent Kyle Gannon said Tuesday the district is going to celebrate graduation on the football field with four ceremonies each on June 26 and June 27.
The district has 293 graduates and they will be divided into about 37 graduates per group, according to Gannon, to comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order. Cuomo on Sunday said outdoor graduations would be permitted as long as they were limited to 150 people and social distancing was maintained.
Gannon said he spoke with senior class leaders who were excited about the idea of having an in-person graduation.
“It was a great day. They lit up that we were able to get to this point. They want a full ceremony and we’re going to give them that,” he said.
Each ceremony will feature remarks by Gannon, Principal Damian Switzer and student speakers Sophia Afsar-Keshmiri and Robert Scheidegger. The featured speaker is guidance counselor Kevin Sullivan. The ceremony should last about an hour and 15 minutes.
Gannon said he is still working on the logistics and measuring out the areas on the football field to maintain social distancing. Students and adults will be required to wear masks.
The rain date is June 28.
Each student will still receive a video recording of a virtual ceremony that was produced when school officials thought that was all they would be able to do. Gannon said it is a “dream come true” being able to do an in-person ceremony.
“Our community has been outstanding. Our kids have been great. I’m super excited that we get to see them, and we get to give our farewell to them in person. It’s very special,” he said.
Glens Falls is also holding an in-person event at the football field. All attendees will be required to wear masks and to observe social distancing throughout the event.
In addition, the ceremonies will be live-streamed on June 26 at 7 p.m. and will air on Channel 8. The online ceremony will feature student speeches, musical performances and a commencement address from Glens Falls native and professional basketball player Jimmer Fredette, according to the district.
“We truly appreciate the flexibility and patience the GF Nation has shown in recent weeks. We are working hard to give our seniors the safest and most creative graduation celebration we are able to deliver,” she said in an email.
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said his district is also working on an outdoor in-person socially distanced ceremony that will comply with the 150-person limit.
Other districts are still working on their plans.
“We are currently revisiting this topic in light of the new regulations. No new information as of now,” said Granville Superintendent Tom McGurl.
Corinth school officials were floating the idea of having a virtual ceremony and then the following day a parade through town, ending at the high school, where the superintendent could present diplomas.
Corinth Superintendent Mark Stratton said the district is back to square one with planning. Principal Eric Schenone was meeting with seniors on Tuesday to get some feedback.
