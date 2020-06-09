Graduation plans taking shape now that outdoor ceremonies allowed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

It had looked for a while like Queensbury high school was not going to have any in-person graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, they are going to have eight ceremonies.

Superintendent Kyle Gannon said Tuesday the district is going to celebrate graduation on the football field with four ceremonies each on June 26 and June 27.

The district has 293 graduates and they will be divided into about 37 graduates per group, according to Gannon, to comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order. Cuomo on Sunday said outdoor graduations would be permitted as long as they were limited to 150 people and social distancing was maintained.

Gannon said he spoke with senior class leaders who were excited about the idea of having an in-person graduation.

“It was a great day. They lit up that we were able to get to this point. They want a full ceremony and we’re going to give them that,” he said.

Each ceremony will feature remarks by Gannon, Principal Damian Switzer and student speakers Sophia Afsar-Keshmiri and Robert Scheidegger. The featured speaker is guidance counselor Kevin Sullivan. The ceremony should last about an hour and 15 minutes.