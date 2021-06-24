 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graduation photo gallery planned; Post-Star seeks reader submissions
0 comments
top story

Graduation photo gallery planned; Post-Star seeks reader submissions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George graduation

Lake George High School seniors line up for their graduation ceremony in this 2019 file photo. 

 Post-Star file photo

As in the past, The Post-Star will cover a number of graduations this year and publish photos and several stories on poststar.com and in our print edition.

An online gallery of photos, along with print edition photo pages, are planned. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to help us expand our photo coverage by sending up to three photos from a commencement event to newsroom@poststar.com.

Photos should be under 5MB each.

Please include name of school and date of event when submitting. Additional identifying information is welcome but not required. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Catalonia's 'human towers' rise again

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: RSVP of Warren and Washington Counties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News