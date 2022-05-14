Graduates celebrate commencement in-person for first time since 2019

GLENS FALLS — Friends and family erupted with applause as more than 200 soon-to-be SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Plattsburgh at Queensbury graduates entered Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday morning.

It was the first time since 2019 the graduation ceremony was able to be held in person.

Kristine Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, said in her opening remarks at the 60th annual ceremony that graduates from both the Class of 2020 and Class of 2022 were in attendance for the occasion.

“We have invited our 2020 graduates to join us today because they were not able to participate in an in-person ceremony, so we are so glad to have them back,” she said.

Duffy said that the in-person commencement was a big deal.

She said that SUNY Adirondack’s 2022 class graduated 436 students, and that each of them had a unique story.

“In fact, you have probably experienced a majority of your time with us battling the ups and downs of the pandemic,” she said to the graduates sitting before her. “You are all truly amazing.”

SUNY Plattsburgh graduate Cylie Millington, who graduated from SUNY Adirondack in 2020 and received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice on Saturday, spoke at the ceremony. She was studying abroad in Italy when she found out she would be one of the student speakers featured.

Upon graduating, she plans on becoming a victim services advocate for domestic violence or sexual assault survivors.

As she stood on stage, she urged her fellow graduates to follow their goals and achieve their dreams.

“You only have one life to live, so make it count. Remember you get to decide the legacy you leave, so make that legacy count,” she said.

Samantha Whey-Jenkins received her associate degree in liberal arts, graduating summa cum laude from SUNY Adirondack.

But she is not your average student.

In fact, she flew in from her campus in Doha, Qatar where SUNY Adirondack partnered with the Durham School for Girls to offer livestreamed classes to students.

“Here on campus, the professors teaching at SUNY Adirondack in Qatar wake up early to give their lectures to our classes, while we start classes at 2:30 p.m.,” she said.

Whey-Jenkins, who helped found the Durham School for Girls in Qatar, was asked to attend classes and help students transition into the program. She ended up officially signing up for the courses and earning credits toward her degree.

She said that the differences between students here and those in Qatar — the time difference, religion, language — are not relevant.

She said that they all go through hardships and deal with challenges, but stressed that it is important to emphasize what connects them.

“It is extremely important in the times in the world we live in to remember that we are far more united and have far more in common with each other than the things that divide us,” Whey-Jenkins said. “First and foremost, we are all Timberwolves.”

