QUEENSBURY — Hannah Williams has made a name for herself throughout the community as an accomplished muralist. This summer, however, her work carries an extra sense of purpose and meaning as she leaves her mark on SUNY Adirondack, which has played a major role in her life.

Williams graduated with a liberal arts degree from the school in 2013, when it was still known as Adirondack Community College.

Her father is also an alum of the college, and she credits both her parents and her grandmother as contributors to her artistic aspirations.

“(My grandma on my father’s side) showed me Bob Ross videos,” she said. “So I have a lot of influence through family.”

She also credits the COVID-19 pandemic as a turning point for her professional career.

“It forced me right into it,” she said. “Which is kind of the opposite story you usually hear from the COVID pandemic.”

Amidst all the tragedy and hardships brought on by the virus, Williams said a sort of artistic renaissance emerged in many communities across the nation, including Glens Falls.

“During that time, I think there was such a need for art to kind of get people through, and there was much more of a demand,” she said.

Williams was able to ride that wave of art interest into finally achieving her dream of being a full-time artist.

When Glens Falls officials began focusing on public art as a part of their downtown rejuvenation efforts, Williams was elated to be one of the artists chosen to contribute to the exhibition.

“That was pretty much history, because there were many years of them not necessarily welcoming (public art),” she explained. “So it was kind of this cool moment last year, where it was, like, the handing off the baton to new people within the town and city board.”

Williams finds public art to be a vital piece for a robust community. Not only as a means of inspiration and a sort of communal therapy, but it can also have an economic impact as it draws people to a diverse area rather than a specific gallery.

“It boosts community morale, it crates conversation in community,” she said. “So there’s a little bit of everything with that.”

There’s a fine line between public art and graffiti, in Williams’ world. But it’s a line on which many philosophical discussions can be had, which is, after all the point of art itself.

“Would sanctioned, legal mural work exist without graffiti? I mean, they kind of go hand in hand,” she said. “So there is a time and a place for it. Obviously I don’t condone defacing property and being disrespectful, but there is certainly a culture to be respected and a decent history around (graffiti) that I think people can learn from and understand.”

In her latest project, Williams said she’s finding an extra special meaning and connection to her work. It’s a mural located in the heavily used stairwell of the student center near the cafeteria at SUNY Adirondack. It depicts the six pillars of wellness, including physical, emotional, spiritual, social, intellectual and environmental wellness, around which the college seeks to build its campus life. But as she worked to bring the health and wellness philosophy to life through paint, she discovered a hidden connection to her mother.

“She worked here in the cafeteria, and she worked as a cashier, but she was kind of a big deal as far a student and faculty morale,” Williams said. “She brought this really positive aspect to just simply being a cashier in the cafeteria.”

Williams’ mother, Cathy, spent 15 years at the student center. Williams said she would make it a point to learn the names of every new student who came to Adirondack, and would go out of her way to stay connected with them throughout their academic journey. She even offered words of motivation through their struggles, and celebration and praise through their successes.

“She loved being mother hen, she was very much this maternal figure for the students,” Williams said.

Hannah Williams said she felt very blessed to have been able to attend the college while her mother worked there.

“It was actually a beautiful thing because I was able to see her mind at work and see her pride and see the connections that she was creating and that it was important to others,” she said.

Cathy Williams passed away in April from cancer. To honor and celebrate the impact she had on the students and faculty, the SUNY Adirondack Foundation created a special scholarship fund.

“The Cathy Williams Spirit Fund Scholarship has been created for a student who lifts the spirits of others on campus, in the community and beyond,” said Rachael Patten, executive director of the SUNY Adirondack Foundation. “We will be working with Student Life to find a worthy recipient and are honored that Cathy’s family chose to remember her kind spirit by supporting our students.”

It’s that legacy of caring and student support from Cathy which Hannah Williams said she’s channeling into her six pillars mural.

“Thinking about this now, unintentionally with the design and what that represents, it kind of reminds me of mom,” she said. “In a way (it) showcases her philosophies on how she tried to bring everyone together and kind of uplift the students and the faculty. I didn’t really consider that until I started painting and just kind of had time to think about her.”

And it’s not just Williams who sees the connection in what her mother brought to the campus. Ann Marie Scheidegger, vice president for Administrative Services and treasurer and president of the Faculty Student Association, said that the mural being done by Williams is a perfect way to encapsulate Cathy Williams’ legacy.

“In her work, Cathy radiated warmth and kindness and became a surrogate mom to countless SUNY Adirondack students, inspiring them with her quotes and providing a safe space for people to connect. Her joy spread far beyond our students, touching each of us who connected with her. This mural perfectly captures the legacy she left,” Scheidegger said.

“So it’s kind of this beautiful full circle thing,” Hannah Williams added.