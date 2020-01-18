Goya and Thrash break new ground at The Hyde

And according to Canning, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor.

Using the visual language of superstition and symbols, Goya's work digs into the dichotomies of Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century.

On Friday night, Canning shared with guests attending a pre-opening Director's Circle event, the fascinating stops and starts of Thrash's life and its influence on his art.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s unlikely that our Hyde audience will know the name Dox Thrash. But he was part of a movement of social realism that included John Sloan and Rockwell Kent, whom we exhibited recently,” Canning said. “Thrash represented African American life as it was, using everyday subject matter.”

Born in Georgia, Thrash eventually settled in Philadelphia, where his art gets noticed. Still, said Canning, throughout his life he had to have another job.

"He starts to show in small exhibitions and there are two reviewers who both immediately noticed his style," Canning said on Friday's tour of the exhibition. "They commend him for his emotional sensibility in representing black life and throughout his career he used the black experience as the subject matter for his art.