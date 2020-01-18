Goya and Thrash break new ground at The Hyde

GLENS FALLS — They have a story to tell, to share, to expose. And in each line, angle, brush stroke and mark; the paintings, the prints, the images of two pioneering artists reveal the intricate often unspoken complexities and absurdities of life.
"We have two shows," said Jonathan Canning, The Hyde Collection director of curatorial affairs and programming on Friday night. "Originally, I was going to separate the two, but then as I studied the life and work of Dox Thrash, I realized that he belongs here at The Hyde. I am so thrilled we were able to bring the shows here."
And it is in these two exhibitions — Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint — opening to the public on Sunday at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, that the museum breaks inventive ground, exploring the social commentary of both artists.
With Goya's hauntingly seductive, often satirical works that skewer aristocratic hypocrisy and cruelty and Thrash's captivating look inside everyday black life in a country torn apart by segregation, the two complementary exhibitions with works created centuries apart, linger long past their viewing.
In the Wood Gallery, with additional works in the Whitney-Renz, many of the 80 Goya pieces reveal the artist's disdain for an increasingly cruel and privileged Spanish aristocracy.
And according to Canning, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor.
Using the visual language of superstition and symbols, Goya's work digs into the dichotomies of Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century.
On Friday night, Canning shared with guests attending a pre-opening Director's Circle event, the fascinating stops and starts of Thrash's life and its influence on his art.
“It’s unlikely that our Hyde audience will know the name Dox Thrash. But he was part of a movement of social realism that included John Sloan and Rockwell Kent, whom we exhibited recently,” Canning said. “Thrash represented African American life as it was, using everyday subject matter.”
Born in Georgia, Thrash eventually settled in Philadelphia, where his art gets noticed. Still, said Canning, throughout his life he had to have another job.
"He starts to show in small exhibitions and there are two reviewers who both immediately noticed his style," Canning said on Friday's tour of the exhibition. "They commend him for his emotional sensibility in representing black life and throughout his career he used the black experience as the subject matter for his art.
"Inspired by the Holland Renaissance, he takes themes from the black experience," Canning continued, sharing the story of one work depicting a revivalists evangelical meeting. "He was the black voice in a segregated country. We must celebrate his art so that he does not remain the black voice in a segregated American art history.”
Taken by Rembrant's reflection in Thrash's work, Canning points it out in revivalists piece.
"Rembrandt would contrast brightly lit areas of the place with very dark shadows and we see that here with the tone of light in this image of a revivalists evangelical meeting," he said.
Thrash's exploration of printmaking led to his development of the carborundum mezzotint.
"That's what he’s known for," Canning said. "This is something he invented while working for the WPA during the depression."
The carborundum mezzotint allows for creating darker skin tones, according to Canning. In most printmaking, the artist starts with a light surface and creates dark layers. But Thrash did the opposite, starting with a black plate, abrading the surface, and rubbing it down to create lighter grays and whites.
"I really think there is a space for Dox Thrash here at the Hyde because he fits within a tradition that we have illustrated at the Hyde through Rembrandt and others," he said. "He will be back next summer and he’s someone you’re going to get to know."
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.