York staying in race for Warrensburg supervisor

WARRENSBURG — Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York said Friday he is staying in the race for town supervisor.
York lost Tuesday’s Republican primary to incumbent Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. Geraghty’s margin of victory over York expanded after absentee ballots were counted on Friday.
Geraghty picked up 20 votes to finish with 171, and York got 12 more to finish with 145, according to the unofficial results.
York has an independent line called Working for You. He said he believes it should not be up to just the Republicans to decide who will be the next supervisor.
“I’ve got some people who contacted me who said they want to vote for me, so they want (me) to continue,” he said.
That means it will be a three-way contest this fall as Town Board member Rich Larkin, a Democrat, is also in the race for supervisor.
York said he is a firm believer that anyone who wants to run for office should be able to run, instead of having to go through the party system.
“We need more independent thinking in this country,” he said.
In the other Warren County supervisor race on the primary ballot, Debra Runyon also expanded her lead over incumbent Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler to claim the GOP nomination.
Runyon picked up seven votes from absentees for a total of 63, and Shepler received two more for a total of 20. Both candidates will be on the November ballot. Shepler has an independent line called Your Choice and Runyon has the Positive Change line.
There also will be a rematch in November for the Queensbury Ward 1 Town Board seat, featuring incumbent Anthony Metivier and challenger John Kassebaum. Metivier once again captured the GOP nomination after not being endorsed by the Queensbury Republican Committee.
Metivier picked up 28 more votes when absentee ballots were counted to finish with 177. Kassebaum added six votes to finish with 120.
Kassebaum has an independent ballot line called Team Queensbury. Metivier also has the Conservative Party line.
In Lake Luzerne, each candidate picked up a handful of absentee ballot votes. Incumbent Town Board member David O’Neal and James Niles, who were the two candidates endorsed by the Lake Luzerne Republican Committee, captured the two Republican ballot lines. Rayl Zubal finished third.
In Stony Creek, incumbent Town Board member John Thomas and Edward Lowell picked up a couple of votes among the absentees to win the two GOP ballot lines. Andrew Gordon finished in third.
The Saratoga County Board of Elections is not counting its absentee ballots until Tuesday. In Corinth, Eric Butler defeated fellow Town Board member Jeff Collura to win the Republican nomination for supervisor to replace longtime Supervisor Richard Lucia.
Post-Star staff report
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
Republican primary election results (Updated with absentees included)
i = incumbent
* = winner
|Town
|Race
|Name
|Votes
|Lake Luzerne
|Highway Superintendent
|Ronnie Deuel* (i)
|210
|David Tubbs
|77
|Lake Luzerne
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|James Niles*
|158
|David O’Neal* (i)
|148
|Rayl Zubal
|193
|Queensbury
|Town Board Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|John Kassebaum
|120
|Anthony Metivier* (i)
|177
|Stony Creek
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|Andrew Gordon
|39
|Edward Lowell*
|53
|John Thomas* (i)
|56
|Thurman
|Supervisor
|Debra Runyon*
|63
|Susan Shepler (i)
|20
|Warrensburg
|Supervisor
|Kevin Geraghty* (i)
|171
|Bud York
|145