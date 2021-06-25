York staying in race for Warrensburg supervisor

WARRENSBURG — Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York said Friday he is staying in the race for town supervisor.

York lost Tuesday’s Republican primary to incumbent Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. Geraghty’s margin of victory over York expanded after absentee ballots were counted on Friday.

Geraghty picked up 20 votes to finish with 171, and York got 12 more to finish with 145, according to the unofficial results.

York has an independent line called Working for You. He said he believes it should not be up to just the Republicans to decide who will be the next supervisor.

“I’ve got some people who contacted me who said they want to vote for me, so they want (me) to continue,” he said.

That means it will be a three-way contest this fall as Town Board member Rich Larkin, a Democrat, is also in the race for supervisor.

York said he is a firm believer that anyone who wants to run for office should be able to run, instead of having to go through the party system.

“We need more independent thinking in this country,” he said.