Woerner wins Glens Falls as results continue to come in

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, took Glens Falls with 60% of the votes Tuesday for the first year the city has been included in the 113th state Assembly District.

As of 11:15 p.m. press time, Woerner was leading 54% to 39% districtwide over Republican challenger Dave Catalfamo with Warren County fully reported, but Washington and Saratoga only partially reported.

The 113th Assembly District includes, in Warren County: the city of Glens Falls; in Washington County: the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Greenwich, and the towns of Fort Edward and Greenwich; and in Saratoga County: the villages of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Stillwater and Round Lake, and the towns of Moreau, Wilton, Northumberland, Saratoga, Malta and Stillwater, as well as the cities of Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville.

During campaigning, Catalfamo criticized the state’s bail reform laws and said that was his main reason for running in 2020 and again in 2022. The state “was headed for a bad place,” he said a few days ahead of the election.

He accused his opponent of “voting on both sides of the issue” and claimed Woerner only began to focus on crime and bail reform law amendments to drum up numbers at the polls.

Woerner stated she has repeatedly spoken out about her issues with the bail reform laws and has attempted to rally other members of the Legislature to support changes in the bill.

She was elected to the Assembly in November 2014. Before she was elected, Woerner served as Round Lake village trustee in 2008, 2010 and 2012 and as a member of the Malta Planning Board from 2008 to 2014.

According to the state Assembly website, “she has continued to advocate for responsible spending and is focused on improving the climate for small businesses and farms, strengthening public schools and protecting the traditions, heritage and culture of Saratoga and Washington counties.”

In her first year in office, she authored seven pieces of legislation that were passed by both the Senate and the Assembly, including five bills that were signed into law by the governor.

Catalfamo has a history in state government, previously working under former Gov. George Pataki as senior vice president of the Empire State Development Corp. and serving as the governor’s liaison to the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

He currently sits on the Wilton Planning Board.

According to his website, he is “an economic development professional” working with businesses, nonprofits and elected officials.