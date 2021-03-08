Woerner, Simpson join calls for Cuomo to resign

Stec had pushed for many months to revoke Cuomo’s emergency powers.

“Our state needs and deserves better. Cuomo has lied to the public, to the families that have lost loved ones in nursing homes and to the Legislature. He has proven that he can’t be trusted and that he is unfit to lead,” Stec said Sunday in a news release.

“He assuredly will use every lever of power at his disposal to hold on and to try to intimidate and destroy anyone who has dared to challenge him. But, if we are united in the Legislature, the truth will win out,” Stec added.

Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called on the governor to step down after more accusations against Cuomo surfaced. The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that former aide Ana Liss claims the governor kissed her hand and asked personal questions.

Karen Hinton, a former aide from when Cuomo was secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton, recalled receiving an uncomfortable hug from Cuomo when they met in a hotel room.