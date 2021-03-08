Woerner, Simpson join calls for Cuomo to resign

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is among the latest Democrats to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over mounting sexual harassment accusations.
“Enough is enough. Too many allegations and too many investigations. Good governing takes focus, clear thinking and integrity. I question the governor’s ability to govern well going forward in light of all that has come out and I call for him to resign,” Woerner tweeted on Sunday.
She did not immediately return a call Monday seeking follow-up comment.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, on Monday released a statement calling on Cuomo to step down.
“After the developments of this weekend, as two more women accused Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, it is clear that he must resign. He has become too much of a distraction to our important work for the people of New York,” Simpson said in a news release.
“If the governor remains defiant in the face of multiple scandals and bipartisan support for his resignation, then he must be impeached. In order to keep the focus on defeating the pandemic, finalizing the budget and working on behalf of our constituents, we can no longer face the daily distractions of scandal from Gov. Cuomo. I stand ready to impeach,” he added.
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, reiterated his call that he made more than a week ago for the governor to resign because of his administration’s undercounting of nursing home deaths and his threats to Assemblyman Ron Kim.
Stec had pushed for many months to revoke Cuomo’s emergency powers.
“Our state needs and deserves better. Cuomo has lied to the public, to the families that have lost loved ones in nursing homes and to the Legislature. He has proven that he can’t be trusted and that he is unfit to lead,” Stec said Sunday in a news release.
“He assuredly will use every lever of power at his disposal to hold on and to try to intimidate and destroy anyone who has dared to challenge him. But, if we are united in the Legislature, the truth will win out,” Stec added.
Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called on the governor to step down after more accusations against Cuomo surfaced. The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that former aide Ana Liss claims the governor kissed her hand and asked personal questions.
Karen Hinton, a former aide from when Cuomo was secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton, recalled receiving an uncomfortable hug from Cuomo when they met in a hotel room.
This comes on the heels of former adviser Lindsey Boyland saying Cuomo commented on her appearance and once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting. Charlotte Bennett said that Cuomo asked her about whether she ever had sex with older men.
Cuomo has denied the Hinton account.
He said he has never touched anyone inappropriately and has said some of his other interactions were attempts at playful banter.
