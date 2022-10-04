Woerner, other upstate Democrats, urge delay in new farm OT rules

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on Tuesday led a group of upstate Democratic Assembly members that urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to use her “latitude and authority” to delay implantation of a reduction in the threshold for farmworker overtime wages.

Woerner and her colleagues said more time is needed to evaluate the impact of recent economic conditions on farms, and that an exemption should be added for small-sized, family-owned farms.

“Our farms are not large, factory farms like you fly over in other parts of the country,” Woerner said in a Zoom press conference. “These (local farms) are not huge, profit-making enterprises. … And we’re putting them at risk.”

The Assembly members said they also recently sent a joint letter asking Hochul to delay the reduction, now set to take effect Jan. 1.

Contacted to respond, Justin Henry, a Hochul spokesman, without specifically commenting on the request to delay implementation, said there will be additional opportunities for public comment.

“We thank (state Department of Labor) Commissioner (Roberta) Reardon and the Farm Laborers Wage Board for diligently compiling and reviewing these recommendations and encourage New Yorkers to provide their feedback on the regulations when the public comment period opens later this month," he said, in a statement.

A 60-day comment period will begin at a yet-to-be-determined date later this month, and will be completed before the change is scheduled to take effect.

On Sept. 30, Reardon announced that the department ratified a recommendation of the state Farm Laborers Wage Board to reduce the threshold for overtime pay from 60 hours per week to 40 hours per week, over a 10-year period.

The threshold had been 60 hours since Jan. 1, 2020.

Before that, overtime pay was not required for farmworkers in New York.

The threshold would be reduced to 56 hours starting Jan. 1, 2024, and be reduced in subsequent biannual increments.

A tax credit enacted as part of this year’s state budget will help cover the additional cost of increased overtime wages.

“I want farmers to know that we've already anticipated their challenges. It would be a tax credit.” Hochul said at a recent press conference, according to a transcript her press office provided.

Farmers have questioned if the tax credit will be sufficient, and whether they will have sufficient cash flow to cover the wages until the tax credit is processed.

Hochul said she recognizes that challenge, and that’s why the tax credit will be paid out semi-annually.

"It won't be annual because that takes — it's too much money out of their pockets. We've heard that issue as well,” she said. “I'm willing to front-load that money and allow them to not really suffer. Not suffer the consequences of something that is the right thing to do, but also I have to protect the farmers.”

Food security at stake

Woerner warned that higher overtime costs will cause more farms to go out of business, and will cause increased food shortages.

“So that becomes a food security issue. ... That’s what’s at stake here,” she said.

The change would increase farm labor costs by about 17%, according to Farm Credit East, a financial firm that specializes in the agriculture industry.

That would be in addition to a recent increase in the minimum wage.

Hochul said at the recent press conference that the higher overtime threshold would attract more farmworkers to New York.

“They're going to still work 60 hours. It's going to be a long day. That's how the season works,” he said. “But they're going to be paid for every penny in overtime as well, where they used to not be, and they're not being paid that in other states. That's an advantage, and I think that's been missing from the conversation.”

Woerner disputed that, saying that the average farmworker in New York will take a 30% pay cut if farmers hire additional laborers to worker fewer hours rather than pay the extra overtime.

“So that being the case, would you come to New York to take a job on a farm?” she asked, rhetorically.

Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chauteaugay Lake, said the new overtime threshold creates a competitive disadvantage for New York farmers against farmers in other states that do not have to pay overtime.

Local farmers can’t simply raise their prices to cover the increased cost, he said.

New York is one of just six states that require overtime pay for agricultural workers.

The other states are California, Minnesota, Hawaii, Maryland and Washington.

No state bordering New York requires overtime pay for agricultural workers.

Woerner reiterated previous comments that farm work is scheduled around harvest seasons and weather conditions, and work can’t simply be rescheduled the way it can in manufacturing and retail.

“Farming is hard work. … But it’s different work.”

Legislation in 2019 set the farm overtime threshold at 60 hours, and established the Farm Laborers Wage Board to recommend additional changes.

Establishing the wage board was a compromise with farmworker advocates, who wanted an immediate 40-hour threshold, according to Farmworker Justice, a national advocacy organization.

Jones said it was wrong to establish the wage board to, effectively, bypass the Legislature.

“They did it because it takes it out of our hands, and we can’t legislate it anymore,” he said.

Woerner said apparently the wage board did not listen to the concerns of farmers.

“That was a process that was not a good process. That was not a fair process,” she said.

Other Assembly members that participated in the press conference or signed the joint letter were John McDonald, D-Cohoes; Patricia Fahy, D-Albany; Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy; Didi Barrett, D-Dutchess County; and Al Stirpe, D-North Syracuse.

Republicans react

Woerner is running for re-election in the 113th Assembly District against Republican David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

Contacted later on Tuesday, Catalfamo said Woerner was simply attempting to provide “political cover” for not being able to stop the wage board decision from being accepted.

“This (overtime wage decision) is bad for farms, bad for food security, bad for upstate economic development — bad, bad, bad,” he said.

Contacted later on Tuesday, Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, praised his Democratic colleagues for taking initiative, but said he would prefer the overtime wage decision be dropped entirely instead of delayed and modified.

“I applaud them,” Simpson said. “Delaying it would be a good start, but permanently delaying it would be even better.”