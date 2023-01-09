Woerner appointed chair of Libraries and Education Technology Committee

“Little Women,” the classic 19th century novel by Louisa May Olcott, and “Harriet the Spy,” a novel published in 1964, were among the favorite childhood books of state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

“Every Friday my father took us to the library. … So, libraries have been a favorite part of my life forever,” Woerner said in a telephone interview on Saturday.

Woerner is taking on a new statewide role in legislation of interest to libraries.

On Jan. 5, Woerner was appointed chairwoman of the Assembly Libraries and Education Technology Committee. This is the first committee chairmanship for Woerner, who is beginning her fifth two-year term in the Assembly.

As chairwoman, Woerner will be a key point person on drafting library-related legislation, and she will have influence on library funding.

“Libraries play a crucial role in our communities, from supporting children’s early development to helping people of all ages develop new skills,” Woerner said in a news release. “As we enter the 2023 legislative session, I’ll work with my colleagues to provide even greater support for these vital community hubs.”

In the telephone interview. Woerner said she had built up enough seniority to become a committee chair.

When she explored open committee chairmanships, the Libraries and Education Technology Committee seemed to be the one that best fit with her interests.

It will be good have a local representative heading that committee, said Kathy Naftaly, director of Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls.

“Carrie has always been an advocate. … She knows the desires and the capacity of residents to be open about the need for technology,” she said.

Naftaly said one issue that library officials are advocating for this session is to allow regional library systems, such as the Southern Adirondack Library System, to have greater flexibility over what portion of the system’s funding can be allocated to construction projects.

Woerner said she recognizes the issue and will be exploring it in the coming months.

Woerner will continue to be a member of the Agriculture; Local Government; Racing and Wagering; Small Business; and Tourism, Arts and Sports Development committees.

Woerner said new legislation she intends to introduce this session includes bills to expand the state’s historic building tax credit program to include redeveloping large buildings, such as abandoned factories, for housing.

These ”old behemoths” are “a real eyesore” and left vacant become safety hazards,” she said.

Tax credits would be available to investors who finance projects.

Other priorities will be adjusting Medicaid payments to nursing homes to account for inflation, and expanding development of alternative energy.

Senate committee assignments

Area state Senate representatives also announced their committee assignments for the new session.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who represents the 45th District, will be ranking Republican on the Environmental Conservation and Internet and Technology committees, and a member of the Education; Health; Rules; State Native American Relations; and Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs committees.

Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, who represents the 44th District, will be ranking Republican on the Racing and Wagering and Education committees, and a member of the Cultural Affairs; Tourism, Parks and Recreation; Banks; Libraries; and New York City Education committees.