WHITEHALL — Three village residents are running for two seats as trustee on the Whitehall Village Board in next week's election.

Two of the three candidates ballot are currently sitting on the board, Democrats Patricia Norton and Bob Putorti Sr.

Norton has been sitting as the deputy mayor and her current term began in April 2019. Putorti joined the board following the resignation of David Chaplin in September 2020. Running on the independent "Your Choice" ticket is Tracy Ellis.

The trustee seats carry four-year terms. The village board includes four trustees and the mayor.

Voting will be held at the Whitehall Recreation Center on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m.