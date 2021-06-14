Whitehall Democrat Matt Putorti challenging Stefanik

WHITEHALL — Whitehall resident Matt Putorti on Monday declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination to face off against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in 2022.
Putorti, 37, is a lawyer who has spent the majority of his career fighting insurance companies who wrongfully deny coverage.
Putorti, who is gay, has donated his legal services to advance LGBTQ equality, reduce gun violence and make the immigration system fair, according to a news release.
The National LGBT Bar Association named Putorti one of the 40 best LGBT lawyers under the age of 40 in the country.
Putorti, who grew up in Glens Falls and attended Whitehall schools, announced his candidacy in a video in which he spoke about his deep North Country roots and his family’s service to the community. He also highlighted his candidacy as a gay man of faith.
“I'm running for Congress because Northern New Yorkers deserve a representative who will work to make their lives better," Putorti said in the video. "Elise Stefanik is ripping apart the fabric of our community by bringing the divisiveness of our current politics to the North Country. My campaign will concentrate on the issues important to working families: access to good-paying jobs, health care everyone can afford and schools that provide pathways to success for every child."
He stated that he is concerned about Stefanik’s vote against certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral win and against forming a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Putorti said Stefanik has promoted conspiracy theories and supported Arizona’s audit of the presidential election results.
Democrat Ezra Watson, of Wilton, has also entered the race. Lonny Koons, who lives in Carthage in Jefferson County, seeks to challenge Stefanik in the Republican primary.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is serving her fourth term representing the NY-21 Congressional District, which covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.