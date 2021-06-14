Whitehall Democrat Matt Putorti challenging Stefanik

WHITEHALL — Whitehall resident Matt Putorti on Monday declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination to face off against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in 2022.

Putorti, 37, is a lawyer who has spent the majority of his career fighting insurance companies who wrongfully deny coverage.

Putorti, who is gay, has donated his legal services to advance LGBTQ equality, reduce gun violence and make the immigration system fair, according to a news release.

The National LGBT Bar Association named Putorti one of the 40 best LGBT lawyers under the age of 40 in the country.

Putorti, who grew up in Glens Falls and attended Whitehall schools, announced his candidacy in a video in which he spoke about his deep North Country roots and his family’s service to the community. He also highlighted his candidacy as a gay man of faith.