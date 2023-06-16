Early voting for the June 27 primaries begins Saturday. Voting during early voting is the same as voting on Election Day. When you get to the early voting site, you will check in to vote, receive your ballot and vote as any other election.

There will be instructions available at the early voting site to familiarize you with the ballot. There will also be a notice to voters and Bill of Rights. You may ask an election inspector to explain how to vote, or if you need any assistance.

If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day.

Early voting votes will be canvassed and reported after the close of polls for each election.

Here is a list of times and locations to vote early:

Warren County

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Noon to 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday at the Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building, located at 1340 state Route 9, Lake George, or at Glens Falls City Hall, located at 42 Ridge St. Glens Falls. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 27.

For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections by calling 518-761-6456.

Washington County

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Noon to 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday at the Board of Elections Office, located at 1153 Burgoyne Ave, Fort Edward. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 27.

For more information, contact the Washington County Board of Election by calling 518-746-2180.

Saratoga County

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Noon to 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, located at 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park, or the county offices at 50 West High Street Ballston Spa, or the Saratoga Springs Recreation Center, located at 15 Vanderbilt Ave, Saratoga Springs. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 27.

For more information, contact the Saratoga County Board of Elections by calling 518-885-2249.