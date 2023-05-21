FORT EDWARD — Washington County will increase its contribution to SUNY Adirondack’s annual operating costs so that the local share rises from 26% to 33% of the college’s budget in 2027-28.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the higher share unanimously Friday at its regular monthly board meeting. There was no debate. The resolution is contingent on Warren County passing a similar resolution.

The local share of the school’s budget comes from Warren and Washington counties and non-resident operating chargebacks.

Before the vote, Argyle businessmen Juan Gonzalez, chief financial officer of Hunt Companies Inc. General Contractors, and Jared Humiston, owner of ADK Tech Solutions, described the importance of SUNY Adirondack students and graduates to their businesses. The college supports local businesses by training students for local jobs and running a support group for startup businesses, Gonzales said.

“This is our college,” Gonzalez said. “We should invest in them like we ask them to invest in us.”

Humiston, whose company did technical support for January’s FISU World University Winter Games, said he turned to SUNY Adirondack when he found himself short of employees before the event. The college provided nine tech students with no previous work experience. Working without supervision, they connected all six of the sites across northern New York on time and ran their part of the event without cyberattacks or interruptions, he said.

Humiston urged the board to invest in SUNY Adirondack, the area’s young people, and the future of Warren and Washington Counties.

“For the future of our county, this is probably the biggest thing we have on the table,” said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell.

The biggest challenge for many local businesses is finding qualified employees, he said. “This looks like the right thing to do.”

After the vote, board chair Robert Henke, the Argyle supervisor, said he was “really pleased with the college resolution today. It makes me feel very good.”

In other business:

The board recognized May as Older Americans Month by issuing a proclamation and recognizing Washington County Senior Citizens of the Year Lorraine Bowen, of Kingsbury, and John Fillmore, of Argyle. Bowen and Fillmore were chosen for their many years of volunteering in their communities. State Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, was on hand to congratulate them.

Asked to say a few words, Fillmore listed his guidelines for recruiting and keeping volunteers: Never turn down a volunteer, tell people what they should bring, don’t be rigid about start and stop times, and make it fun. “Volunteers are true patriots,” he said.

Bowen, who runs the kitchen at Whitehall’s Skene Manor, suggested people come to the historic house’s tea room “if you want a nice Reuben.”

The board adopted the recommendations of the finance committee for a second disbursement of $5.94 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The allocation is $600,000 for the tourism program, $258,000 for sheriff equipment, $3.58 million for broadband and $1.5 million for water and sewer improvements.

The board added $263,500 in opioid settlement funds to the county mental health office’s 2023 budget. The money adds to what the county has already received from the state.

The board set a hearing at 10:05 a.m., June 16, at the supervisors’ chambers for a proposed local law that would create a property tax exemption for enrolled members of incorporated volunteer fire companies, fire departments, or incorporated voluntary ambulance services, or their spouses.

The board approved new rates for reimbursement of indigent burial expenses, beginning Jan. 1.

Putnam Supervisor Darrell Wilson said that under the current rate schedule, funeral homes that handle indigent burials for the Department of Social Services are “just covering their costs. This is fair.” Based on past average numbers of indigent burials, the county’s cost for those services would increase by $120,000 per year.