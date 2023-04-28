FORT EDWARD — The county Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee deviated from its agenda Tuesday for an update on broadband and cell phone coverage from county Economic Development Director Laura Oswald.

Oswald’s office has issued a request for proposals to connect about 900 households with no or poor broadband access to fiber-optic internet service, and replies are due by the end of May. “I expect we will get a provider,” Oswald said.

The county’s remaining households without internet service, about 700, are best suited for fixed wireless equipment. The county can get a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to connect those households, but the grant requires a lien on the equipment installed by the provider. Providers don’t want to assume liens because that makes it harder for them to obtain financing for other projects, Oswald said.

Oswald asked if the county would be willing to purchase and take title to the equipment for the period of the lien, expected to be five years or less. The provider would be responsible for operations and maintenance. County Treasurer Al Nolette said a lien would not affect the county’s ability to borrow.

A fixed wireless system would require a communications tower. Oswald said that under the terms of the grant, the tower’s primary purpose would have to be wireless internet service, but there is no restriction against adding cellular communications. Nolette said he had talked to staff at the departments of public safety and planning about whether those departments would be willing to own the tower so they could benefit from better cell communications.

Oswald and the committee moved into a discussion of cell phone service, a topic of concern after a recent shooting in the town of Hebron. Friends of the victim had to transport her several miles from the site of the incident to find a spot where they could call for help, and the victim did not survive.

Shooting puts new focus on Washington County's spotty cell service Following a horrific six mile ride from the scene of the shooting to a spot in Hebron with cell phone reception, three young adults are now without their close friend and loved one, Kaylin Gillis.

“We know we have a cell phone coverage problem in the county,” Oswald said. Carriers say they offer complete coverage, but in practice, there are many gaps. Since New York launched the Broadband For All program in 2015, the state has focused its funding on broadband connections, with very little for cellular communications, Oswald said.

Beth Gilles, director of the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Commission, said her organization recently applied for a $500,000 grant to update maps of cell phone coverage in Warren and Washington counties. The goal is to determine where new towers would be most efficient, especially for ensuring continuous coverage along travel corridors, she said.

There are more than 30 cell towers in Washington County, Oswald said, but it appears that cell carriers aren’t taking advantage of them. She couldn’t say whether it’s due to the tower owners’ policies or carriers unwilling to pay for leases. Jackson Supervisor Jay Skellie said he’s had problems keeping a signal in his area. He blamed it on aging equipment that carriers aren’t maintaining or replacing.

The limits of cell service in the county recently surfaced in the shooting death of Ka

The committee agreed to continue discussions with the USDA about taking over the lien for fixed wireless equipment in order to qualify for a grant.

In other business:

Chris Krahling, senior project manager for the Agricultural Stewardship Association, gave an update on the land conservation organization’s eight-year plan. The goal is to conserve 12,000 acres of farmland in Washington and Rensselaer counties, 2,500 acres of working forests and 500 acres of community lands between now and 2030, a number that Krahling called “well within reach.” ASA has received 19 to 20 pre-applications from Washington County and 13 from Rensselaer County, he said. ASA’s selection committee has reviewed the documents and will recommend the top farm applicants for state land preservation funds when the next round of funding is announced. Funding for forests and other land conservation comes from the Land Trust Alliance and other non-governmental sources, Krahling said.

The Capital-Saratoga Region has been awarded $750,000 from a federal-state tourism program, Oswald said, to promote the region’s outdoor experiences and to attract international and business travelers. Washington County will receive some funding and should see an impact as well, she said.

Oswald said she’s expecting an influx of visitors to the county next April 8 for the total eclipse of the sun. Washington County will see 97% to 99% of totality. “How do we capitalize on that?” she asked, noting that hotels in Rochester are already booked for the date.

Filming for a tourism video about winter in Washington County was postponed because “winter canceled itself” this year, Oswald said, but videos on antiques and history are “wrapping up.” Videos on overnight stay opportunities, including short-term rentals, and golf courses are in progress. A video on hunting, fishing, and related recreation in the county is under consideration, she said.

Events draw the most traffic on the county’s tourism website and social media accounts, but the fall cheese tour and the artisans trail “are faltering,” Oswald said. She’s looking into contracting with an event planner to help those groups.

Nolette said the county has a reserve fund for tourism, to be funded by revenues from occupancy taxes, but there’s no guidance on how much money should go into the fund. The county received $122,000 in occupancy taxes last year and the reserve is up to $300,000. “That’s a significant amount of money to set aside for a program we’re partly funding out of the fund balance,” he said. Oswald said part of the reason for the reserve was that state funding from the I Love New York program has been dropping. The reserve will be available if that funding disappears. The board asked for more information so it can continue the discussion next month.