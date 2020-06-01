Washington County Democratic Committee to host candidates forum

The Washington County Democratic Committee is holding a candidates forum on Thursday at 7 p.m., via Zoom.
The event will feature NY-21 candidate Tedra Cobb, 45th Senate District candidate Kimberly Davis, 43rd Senate District candidate Patrick Nelson, 114th District Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and Brittany Vogel, candidate for the 107th Assembly District.
Advance registration is required. For more information about how to register and get a link to the Zoom meeting, contact Carol Kuhr, WCDC campaign committee chair, at 518-638-6309 or argyledems@gmail.com.
