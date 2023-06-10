Washington County Clerk Stephanie Cronin is changing her enrollment from Republican to Democrat and will run as an independent in the general election after she failed to gain the Republican party’s endorsement. The Washington County Republican Committee endorsed Lisa Boyce, a county Department of Social Services case worker from Easton, over Cronin, a two-term incumbent from Kingsbury. Cronin said after losing the endorsement she attempted to challenge Boyce in a Republican primary, but was not able to collect enough signatures on nominating petitions. The Washington County Democratic Committee assisted in collecting signatures on her independent nominating petitions, has endorsed her independent candidacy, and will campaign on her behalf. “She actually sought us out,” said Washington County Democrat Chairman Alan Stern. “We sat down and talked.” It was already past the deadline to submit nominating petitions to run as a Democrat. Both candidates said a priority is increasing revenues by bringing more Department of Motor Vehicles processing to the county DMV office instead of the state handling it by mail or online. Counties receive a handling fee when licensing, registration and renewals are handled at county DMV offices. Boyce said she has a specific goal of increasing revenues 8% in 2024 by reinstating walk-in services, without appointments, at the county DMV office. Officials in some counties that have required appointments since the COVID-19 pandemic have said that it reduces long waiting lines at DMV offices, while others say it makes it is inconvenient for customers to have to schedule appointments. Cronin said she wants to increase the number of DMV satellite offices around the county. Cronin said she has already increased revenue nearly $100,000 by identifying fees the county was entitled to that the state had not turned over.

GOP vague

Republican leaders, contacted by The Post-Star, were vague about why they endorsed Boyce. “We voted by secret ballot and the incumbent lost by two-to-one,” said former Washington County Republican Chairman Sam Hall, who is still a committee member. “Qualifications,” said Washington County Republican Chairman Bill Herrick. Asked to elaborate, Herrick said, “Both candidates have good resumes. ... She’s (Boyce) got the experience, the background. It seems like she’ll make a great county clerk.” Cronin, the incumbent, has worked in the county clerk’s office for 18 years, and is in her eighth year as county clerk. “I have the experience of starting from the bottom and working my way up,” she said. Cronin wants to continue her success in securing grants to digitize and archive county records and old newspapers. Boyce has worked at Washington County Department of Social Services for 10 years, currently as a senior case worker. Previously she was a clerk and account clerk for BOCES. Boyce said she wants to bring more “peace of mind” to the county clerk’s office. “I want to greet people and have a real focus on customer service,” she said.

Washington County Clerk Stephanie Cronin is changing her enrollment from Republican to Democrat and will run as an independent in the general election after she failed to gain the Republican party’s endorsement.

The Washington County Republican Committee endorsed Lisa Boyce, a county Department of Social Services case worker from Easton, over Cronin, a two-term incumbent from Kingsbury.

Cronin said after losing the endorsement she attempted to challenge Boyce in a Republican primary, but was not able to collect enough signatures on nominating petitions.

The Washington County Democratic Committee assisted in collecting signatures on her independent nominating petitions, has endorsed her independent candidacy, and will campaign on her behalf.

“She actually sought us out,” said Washington County Democrat Chairman Alan Stern. “We sat down and talked.”

It was already past the deadline to submit nominating petitions to run as a Democrat.

Both candidates said a priority is increasing revenues by bringing more Department of Motor Vehicles processing to the county DMV office instead of the state handling it by mail or online.

Counties receive a handling fee when licensing, registration and renewals are handled at county DMV offices.

Boyce said she has a specific goal of increasing revenues 8% in 2024 by reinstating walk-in services, without appointments, at the county DMV office.

Officials in some counties that have required appointments since the COVID-19 pandemic have said that it reduces long waiting lines at DMV offices, while others say it makes it is inconvenient for customers to have to schedule appointments.

Cronin said she wants to increase the number of DMV satellite offices around the county.

Cronin said she has already increased revenue nearly $100,000 by identifying fees the county was entitled to that the state had not turned over.

GOP vague

Republican leaders, contacted by The Post-Star, were vague about why they endorsed Boyce.

“We voted by secret ballot and the incumbent lost by two-to-one,” said former Washington County Republican Chairman Sam Hall, who is still a committee member.

“Qualifications,” said Washington County Republican Chairman Bill Herrick.

Asked to elaborate, Herrick said, “Both candidates have good resumes. ... She’s (Boyce) got the experience, the background. It seems like she’ll make a great county clerk.”

Cronin, the incumbent, has worked in the county clerk’s office for 18 years, and is in her eighth year as county clerk.

“I have the experience of starting from the bottom and working my way up,” she said.

Cronin wants to continue her success in securing grants to digitize and archive county records and old newspapers.

Boyce has worked at Washington County Department of Social Services for 10 years, currently as a senior case worker.

Previously she was a clerk and account clerk for BOCES.

Boyce said she wants to bring more “peace of mind” to the county clerk’s office.

“I want to greet people and have a real focus on customer service,” she said.